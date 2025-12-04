Corporate tax in the UAE: The new reality for businesses

Helping businesses navigate audit, tax, transfer pricing and restructuring in the UAE
Corporate Tax has ushered in one of the most significant shifts in the UAE’s financial landscape. For the first time, businesses of every size from SMEs to multinational groups must adopt a structured, compliant, and forward-looking approach to taxation.The most positive outcome is that discipline shall be the new non-negotiable standard in UAE. While the regulations are clear, the practical challenges lie in preparing accurate data, maintaining year-round documentation, and aligning finance, operations, compliance, and management toward one unified tax strategy.
At Dominic & Partners Chartered Accountants, we see corporate tax not only as a compliance requirement but an opportunity for businesses to strengthen internal governance, improve reporting accuracy, and build sustainable financial practices.
Over the past year, our team has supported companies across diverse sectors with audit, tax advisory, tax agent services, transfer pricing, and business restructuring in line with the UAE’s evolving regulatory environment. One of the biggest value additions we provide is helping clients build a strong first line of tax defense: ensuring proper GL hygiene, reconciling revenue and cost streams, preparing audit-ready workpapers, and maintaining transparent documentation.
Our experts also guide businesses through critical areas such as Small Business Relief, tax grouping, QFZP qualification, interest deductibility, loss utilization, and cross-border structuring. As an FTA-approved tax agency and Ministry of Economy registered audit firm, Dominic & Partners continues to lead with accuracy, integrity, and practical solutions.
With footprints across the UAE: Dubai-HO, Branches - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, SAIF Zone, Hamriyah Freezone, Ras Al Khaimah, and Saudi Arabia : Riyadh, and with our associate partners across 126 countries, we create strong global alliance and remain committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the new and dynamic era with confidence.
