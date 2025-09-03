Adam Collins, CEO of Ignite SEO London, says: “Brits aren’t just chasing sunshine. They’re looking for financial breathing space. Dubai’s zero-tax lifestyle is irresistible, while Abu Dhabi offers a quieter, more family-friendly alternative. The UAE has become the gold standard for Brits seeking comfort, career growth, and fiscal freedom.”

The study reveals that 61% of Brits would relocate abroad if given the chance, with lower taxes, better weather, and work-life balance cited as the main motivators.

Dubai: The UAE is becoming the top destination for Brits planning to leave the UK, according to a new survey of 1,000 UK adults by Ignite SEO.

With more Brits exploring long-term visas, digital nomad permits, and residency options, 2025 could see a noticeable rise in British expats moving to the UAE, enriching the country’s international community and further cementing its status as a top destination for global talent.

For UK residents looking to escape rising taxes and lifestyle pressures at home, the UAE represents both opportunity and lifestyle upgrade. Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi not only provide a thriving expat community but also act as gateways to business in the broader Middle East.

Other countries such as Portugal, Spain, and Malta also rank high for Brits considering relocation, offering lower taxes and lifestyle perks. Yet, the UAE stands out due to its combination of tax incentives, modern infrastructure, safety, and luxury living—a package few other countries can match.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.