Why UAE is the top destination for Brits looking to leave the UK in 2025

Dubai and Abu Dhabi attract Brits seeking zero taxes, luxury lifestyle, and year-round sun

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: The UAE is becoming the top destination for Brits planning to leave the UK, according to a new survey of 1,000 UK adults by Ignite SEO.

The study reveals that 61% of Brits would relocate abroad if given the chance, with lower taxes, better weather, and work-life balance cited as the main motivators.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are leading the pack. For British professionals and entrepreneurs seeking financial freedom and a cosmopolitan lifestyle, the UAE’s appeal is clear.

Why Brits are choosing the UAE

  • Zero income tax: Residents pay no personal income tax, creating opportunities to save and invest more.

  • Luxury lifestyle: From world-class shopping malls to fine dining, private beaches, and high-end real estate, the UAE offers a standard of living many Brits find irresistible.

  • English widely spoken: Navigating business, government, and daily life is easy for English speakers.

  • Career and business opportunities: The UAE is a regional hub for finance, tech, and logistics, attracting professionals and remote workers alike.

  • Safety and infrastructure: High safety levels, modern healthcare, and extensive transport networks make relocation smooth for expats.

Challenges to consider:

  • High cost of living: While salaries are competitive, housing and school fees can be significant.

  • Cultural adjustment: British expats need to respect local customs and laws.

  • Extreme climate: Summer temperatures can exceed 45°C, requiring adaptation and indoor lifestyles during peak months.

Adam Collins, CEO of Ignite SEO London, says: “Brits aren’t just chasing sunshine. They’re looking for financial breathing space. Dubai’s zero-tax lifestyle is irresistible, while Abu Dhabi offers a quieter, more family-friendly alternative. The UAE has become the gold standard for Brits seeking comfort, career growth, and fiscal freedom.”

Other countries rank high too

Other countries such as Portugal, Spain, and Malta also rank high for Brits considering relocation, offering lower taxes and lifestyle perks. Yet, the UAE stands out due to its combination of tax incentives, modern infrastructure, safety, and luxury living—a package few other countries can match.

The survey highlights that lower taxes (47%), better weather (41%), lower cost of living (32%), and improved work-life balance (29%) are the top reasons driving British relocation.

For UK residents looking to escape rising taxes and lifestyle pressures at home, the UAE represents both opportunity and lifestyle upgrade. Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi not only provide a thriving expat community but also act as gateways to business in the broader Middle East.

With more Brits exploring long-term visas, digital nomad permits, and residency options, 2025 could see a noticeable rise in British expats moving to the UAE, enriching the country’s international community and further cementing its status as a top destination for global talent.

