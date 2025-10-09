Why pay $400 for a hotel? This couple slept at Singapore airport instead

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this adventure
Who needs a hotel when you’ve got Jewel Changi Airport? A savvy tourist couple decided to spend the night among the airport’s twinkling lights, instead of coughing up $400 for a hotel room during Singapore’s Formula One weekend — and naturally, the internet had a lot to say.
TikTok user @sheridan.tate8 shared the adventure on October 5, explaining that she and her partner had just hopped off a ferry from Bintan Islands and thought, “Why pay a fortune to sleep when we can… not?”
“We did not want to pay $400 just to rest our heads,” the couple said.
The video gives viewers a peek into their overnight escapade, which started around 9 pm. After a quick shopping spree at Uniqlo and Don Don Donki, the duo ditched movie plans and started scouting for a makeshift sleep spot.
“We are having a tough time finding somewhere to rest our heads, which is understandable because we are not supposed to sleep here,” Sheridan admits.
Eventually, they found a cosy corner where other passengers had set up camp, rolled out their bedding, and managed about five hours of shut-eye — “not the best night of sleep,” Sheridan confessed, but hey, free beats $400 any day.
Naturally, TikTok users were split. One user wrote, "This is not a place for people to sleep." Another added in the tone of, what were you expecting, when landing in a place like Singapore? One added, "I used to work at the airport. You can sleep anywhere. They will give you blankets." Others noted that the airport won't be number 1 anymore, as people were 'treating it' like their bedroom.
