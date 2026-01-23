These Oscar wow-worthy films are streaming or screening across the UAE now
Dubai: The Oscar race is officially underway, and you don't have to wait to see what all the buzz is about.
Several 2026 nominees are already available to watch in the UAE. You can stream them at home or catch them in cinemas. From dark comedies to emotional dramas, these films are generating serious awards attention.
This dark comedy follows two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a powerful tech CEO. They're convinced she's an alien sent to destroy Earth. As their delusion deepens, the film shifts between absurd humour and uncomfortable tension. It explores misinformation, power and obsession in a world driven by fear and online paranoia.
Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone
Genre: Dark comedy, satire
Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video
Frankenstein was never the name of the monster but the scientist who created one. This retelling focuses on the emotional heart of the classic story. Victor Frankenstein creates life but immediately rejects his creation. The creature then searches for belonging, only to face rejection at every turn. The film explores guilt, responsibility and loneliness, showing how neglect and cruelty shape both creator and creation.
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth
Genre: Gothic drama, horror
Where to watch: Netflix
Set in early 20th-century America, this quiet drama follows Robert Grainier, a labourer working on railroads and logging camps. He marries, builds a home and dreams of stability. Then tragedy strikes and changes his life forever. The movie unfolds across decades, capturing fleeting moments, personal loss and quiet endurance.
Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones
Genre: Drama
Where to watch: Netflix
Vampire movie starring Michael B. Jordan set in the 1930s. Deep South, twin brothers return to their hometown and uncover a dark, violent past tied to religious extremism. As tensions rise, supernatural elements blend with real-world brutality. The film explores faith, inherited guilt and the consequences of silence in a community built on fear.
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell
Genre: Drama, horror
Where to watch: OSN+, Apple TV (rent or buy)
Oscar favourite Leanardo DiCaprio is back with another nomination. A former revolutionary has tried to leave violence behind. When his family is threatened by enemies from his past, he's forced back into conflict. The story follows his struggle between protecting his loved ones and repeating the cycle of violence he once believed in.
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall
Genre: Drama, action
Where to watch: OSN+, Apple TV, Prime Video
Two sisters reconnect with their estranged father, a famous filmmaker trying to repair broken relationships through his work. Old wounds resurface as they confront unresolved grief and emotional distance. The film explores how art, memory and shared history shape family bonds over time.
Cast: Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning
Genre: Drama
Where to watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)
Set in 16th-century England, this film tells the story of Agnes, William Shakespeare's wife, after the death of their young son. As grief reshapes her world, the story explores motherhood, marriage and loss. It shows how personal tragedy quietly influenced one of history's greatest works.
Cast: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal
Genre: Historical drama
Where to watch: Cinemas only
Inspired by real events, this film follows a gifted but volatile table tennis player chasing fame. As success grows, so does his ego, threatening his relationships and self-control. The story explores ambition, masculinity and the cost of obsession.
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow
Genre: Drama, sport
Where to watch: Cinemas only
Set during Brazil's military dictatorship, an undercover operative is sent to infiltrate a resistance movement. As his cover deepens, he becomes emotionally entangled with the people he's meant to betray. The film builds tension through moral conflict, examining loyalty, fear and the personal cost of political violence.
Cast: Wagner Moura
Genre: Thriller, drama
Where to watch: Cinemas only
This powerful film deserves mention because it screens in UAE cinemas and features the actual voice recordings of Hind Rajab, the child whose real audio drives the emotional core of the story. Set during the tragic events of Gaza in 2024, volunteers at the Red Crescent receive her desperate call after she becomes trapped in a vehicle under fire. The crew rushes to reach her with an ambulance while keeping her on the line, turning her voice into the most haunting and human element of the film.
Cast: Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Clara Khoury, Amer Hlehel
Genre: Drama, docudrama
Where to watch: Cinemas only (VOX, Reel).
The movie featuring song 'Golden' which took over our lives last year. In this energetic and colourful animated adventure, a rising K-pop girl group known as Huntr/x lead a secret double life. By day they perform sold-out stadium shows. By night they hunt demons with pop songs and dance moves. They face off against a rival boy band whose members are demons in disguise. The film is vivid, full of music, heart-pounding battles and lots of charm.
Voice Cast: Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong
Genre: Animated, musical, fantasy
Where to watch: Netflix
This Pixar sci-fi animated film follows 11-year-old Elio Solís, a curious boy obsessed with space, who feels out of place on Earth. One day he accidentally makes contact with aliens and is whisked away to the Communiverse, a policy-making council of extraterrestrial beings. Mistaken for Earth's chosen ambassador, he must navigate intergalactic politics, find unexpected friendships and prove he truly belongs.
Voice Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil
Genre: Animated, science fiction, comedy
Where to watch: Disney+
This thoughtful French animated drama tells the unusual childhood of Amélie, born in a quiet Belgian family and initially unable to move. An earthquake frees her as a toddler, and her new mobility brings joy and bewilderment to those around her. The film explores her vivid inner world, her relationships with caregivers and her discoveries about life, identity and belonging.
Genre: Animated, drama
Where to watch: Apple TV or Prime Video (rent or buy)
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return as partners in the ever-busy animal city of Zootopia. When a mysterious new figure arrives and causes unrest across different neighbourhoods, the duo is assigned a complex case that tests their trust and teamwork. As they go undercover and revisit old divisions in the city, the story explores prejudice, power and how progress can easily slip backwards.
Voice Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira, Idris Elba
Genre: Animated, adventure, comedy
Where to watch: Cinemas only. Streaming on Disney+ expected later.
