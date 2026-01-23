This powerful film deserves mention because it screens in UAE cinemas and features the actual voice recordings of Hind Rajab, the child whose real audio drives the emotional core of the story. Set during the tragic events of Gaza in 2024, volunteers at the Red Crescent receive her desperate call after she becomes trapped in a vehicle under fire. The crew rushes to reach her with an ambulance while keeping her on the line, turning her voice into the most haunting and human element of the film.