Countdown begins: Dubai Fountain to reopen in a week – journey over the years

The story began in 2008, when the name “Dubai Fountain” was selected through a public contest. Soon after, innovative features were introduced—temporary fire effects in 2010 and themed performances such as the DHL-sponsored show in 2011 set to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Over the years, its schedule expanded to daily afternoon and evening shows, cementing its role as a cultural heartbeat of Downtown Dubai.

Gulf News archives