Countdown begins: Dubai Fountain to reopen in a week – journey over the years

Fountains spray water during final testing beneath Burj Khalifa, the worlds tallest building, in Dubai on September 23, 2025.AFP
1/9
With sections of the basin already refilled, testing is underway. Since 2009, the Dubai Fountain has stood as one of the world’s most iconic attractions, enchanting millions with its synchronised water, light, and music shows. Designed by WET Design, the creators of the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, this engineering marvel stretches 275 metres across Burj Khalifa Lake.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
2/9
The Dubai Fountain officially opened on May 8, 2009, in conjunction with the launch of The Dubai Mall. From its very first performance, the world’s largest choreographed fountain has become the heartbeat of Downtown Dubai, captivating nightly crowds with its dazzling, free shows of water, music, and light.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News archives
3/9
It can propel water jets up to 150 metres high. With 6,600 lights and 25 colour projectors, it masterfully blends artistry and technology to deliver unforgettable performances.
Gulf News archives
4/9
The story began in 2008, when the name “Dubai Fountain” was selected through a public contest. Soon after, innovative features were introduced—temporary fire effects in 2010 and themed performances such as the DHL-sponsored show in 2011 set to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Over the years, its schedule expanded to daily afternoon and evening shows, cementing its role as a cultural heartbeat of Downtown Dubai.
Gulf News archives
5/9
Beyond its dazzling displays, the fountain became a symbol of Dubai’s ambition, forming the backdrop to New Year’s Eve celebrations, international music features, and countless visitor moments. In 2023, following the closure of Palm Fountains, it regained the title of the world’s most extensive choreographed fountain system.
Gulf News archives
6/9
On the evening of April 19, 2025, a sea of spectators filled The Dubai Mall Waterfront Promenade as thousands of residents and tourists gathered to witness the final shows of the iconic Dubai Fountain before it fell silent for a five-month renovation.
Salamat Hussain/Gulf News
7/9
The Dubai Fountain is now undergoing its most extensive renovation since its debut. Launched in April/May 2025, the five-month programme focuses on upgrades to waterproofing, sound, lighting, and choreography to enhance future performances.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
8/9
A significant enhancement is a new flooring system—the old base had developed cracks, necessitating a more durable, water-resistant foundation. The replacement includes treated concrete blocks, waterproofing layers, insulation, and a primer, topped with glowing blue tiles that add a striking visual element beneath the water.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
9/9
With sections of the basin already refilled, testing is underway. Could the Dubai Fountain be making a comeback sooner than expected? Recent social media clips showing the Downtown Dubai landmark refilled with water sparked speculation that the world’s largest choreographed fountain might reopen ahead of schedule.
However, developer Emaar has dismissed the rumours. In a statement to Gulf News on August 22, 2025, the company clarified: