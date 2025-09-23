Find out the reopening date and the big changes behind the scenes
Dubai: The Dubai Fountain, one of the emirate’s most iconic landmarks, is temporarily closed for major upgrades but visitors won’t have to wait too long before it returns. Property developer Emaar has confirmed that the world’s largest performing fountain is expected to reopen on October 1, 2025.
In April 2025, thousands of residents and tourists gathered at The Dubai Mall Waterfront Promenade to watch the final shows before the fountain fell silent. The closure, which spans five months, is focused on essential renovations to improve both performance and durability.
One of the biggest changes is the installation of a new floor. The previous surface occasionally developed cracks, making an upgrade necessary. The new flooring system is more durable, with:
A special waterproofing layer applied to treated concrete blocks
A primer and insulation layer to improve water retention
Striking blue tiles that now glow beneath the water
This means visitors will not only enjoy better performance but also a more visually stunning experience, no matter where they stand around Burj Khalifa Lake.
Since its grand debut on May 8. 2009, the Dubai Fountain has captivated millions with its synchronised displays of water, music, and light. Stretching 275 metres across Burj Khalifa Lake, the fountain sits in a lake covering an area equivalent to 18 football fields.
Beneath the surface is a highly complex system of robotic arms, water jets, and lighting that work in perfect harmony to create the famous “dancing” shows.
Each performance is carefully programmed by an engineering team, with one song taking several weeks to design. Different types of robots are used:
Some choreograph the water movement
Others control the lighting
Fixed jets spray water in time with the music
The result is a spectacle where water can shoot up to 140 metres into the air, moving in rhythm with both Arabic and international music tracks.
Hundreds of workers are currently involved in the project. The lake’s depth of about 1.3 metres makes it shallow enough for maintenance while still allowing the powerful jets to operate effectively.
To keep the fountain clean, underwater robots are deployed to scrub the lakebed. The new flooring has also been designed to make cleaning faster and more efficient. In addition, water samples are regularly tested to maintain quality and clarity.
While the giant screens have already been removed and the lake has been refilled with water, the full fountain shows are set to return on October 1, 2025, according to Emaar’s latest update.
When it does, visitors can once again gather around Burj Khalifa Lake to witness one of the world’s most impressive water shows – now upgraded for even greater durability and beauty.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox