Dubai Miracle Garden announces reopening date for new season

Dubai Miracle Garden to welcome back visitors with stunning new flower displays

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest natural flower garden, and has over 100 million flowers of different varieties.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden, one of the city’s most popular outdoor attractions, has confirmed its reopening date for the upcoming season. The world’s largest natural flower garden will welcome visitors again starting Monday, September 29, according to their official Instagram account.

Located in Al Barsha South 3, the garden is home to more than 150 million flowers, spread across 72,000 square metres in breathtaking patterns, shapes, and themed displays. Since opening in 2013, it has earned three Guinness World Records, including the tallest topiary structure and the largest vertical garden.

Each season, Dubai Miracle Garden introduces new floral installations and artistic landscapes, making it a favourite family destination and a highlight of Dubai’s outdoor attractions.

Opening hours are 9am to 11pm on weekdays and 9am to 12am on weekends. Tickets can be purchased both online and at the gate, with special discounts available for UAE residents.

