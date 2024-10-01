Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden, is blooming again for its 13th season, and visitors have plenty to look forward to with some brand-new features.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest attractions this season. Our floral-themed miniature golf course adds a fun, interactive element for families to enjoy, while our revamped shopping and dining experiences showcase a fresh, local touch,” Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Miracle Garden, told Gulf News during the opening ceremony on Tuesday, October 1.

Spanning a vast 72,000 square metres, Dubai Miracle Garden boasts over 150 million flowers arranged in unique designs, with this year’s theme being ‘A world of imagination’, invites visitors to explore enchanting floral landscapes that evoke wonder and joy.

Must-see attractions at Dubai Miracle Garden

• Life-size Emirates A380 – This is the world’s largest floral installation of an Airbus A380, covered in millions of flowers.

• Floral castle – This structure offers panoramic views and remains a centrepiece of the garden’s attractions.

• Interactive light show – As night falls, the garden has a revamped light show, blending flowers, lights, and music.

• Floral clock – Updated with fresh blooms, the iconic floral clock now features a digital display.

• Smurfs Village – The Smurfs Village returns with its life-sized mushroom houses and playful activities.

In addition to the new miniature golf course, the garden has implemented an advanced irrigation system to conserve water, along with solar-powered lighting and misting stations to ensure visitors stay comfortable, even on warmer days.

Ticket prices and special offers

Dubai Miracle Garden is offering a 40 per cent discount on tickets for UAE residents. To take advantage of this offer, tickets must be purchased at the garden’s ticket counters, and a valid Emirates ID is required.

UAE residents: Dh60 for adults and children over three years old. Children under three enter for free.

Visitors:

• Adults: Dh100

• Children (ages 3-12): Dh85

• Children under three: Free

How to book your tickets

You can purchase tickets at the garden’s entrance gates (Gate 1 and Gate 2) or online through their official website. Here is how to book your tickets online:

• Visit www.dubaimiraclegarden.com and click on ‘Book Now.’

• Select your preferred date and the number of tickets you need.

• Log in using Google, Facebook, or create a new account.

• Enter your contact details and billing address, then pay online.

• You will receive a confirmation email with your tickets.

Opening hours

Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily: