GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Free entry to Dubai Miracle Garden on your birthday

Visitors will also receive complimentary photographs at the entrance

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Dubai Miracle Garden opens with plenty of fanfare
Dubai Miracle Garden opens with plenty of fanfare
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai Miracle Garden has added a special treat for its visitors this season — if it’s your birthday, your entry is free.

“All you need to do is show your Emirates ID or passport at the ticket counter to confirm your birthday, and your ticket will be on us,” Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden told Gulf News during the event.

That’s not the only surprise waiting at the gates.

Visitors will also receive complimentary photographs at the entrance. “As soon as you walk in, our photographers will capture your moment and print the picture on the spot,” he said.

The garden officially reopened to the public on Monday with plenty of fanfare. The celebration featured live music, a marching band, and baton-twirling performances by students from Far Eastern Private School – Al Shaba.

The reopening drew crowds not only from across the UAE but also from around the world. Among them was a couple visiting from France, who said they couldn’t resist coming back after visiting last year.

“We heard it was reopening while we were in Dubai, and we just had to return. It’s such a beautiful place and perfect for pictures,” they said.

Zainab HusainFeatures Writer
Zainab was born and raised in the UAE and proudly calls herself a Dubai kid. She oversees the Living in UAE section, where she writes stories that matter to people across the country, covering laws, rules, and everyday changes that impact residents, and breaking them down to make life easier for those living here. She also dabbles in other beats, diving into human interest pieces that highlight the diverse stories of people in the UAE, and occasionally writing about mental health with a focus on real voices and lived experiences.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Miracle Garden is open throughout the season from September 29 to May 31

Dubai Miracle Garden opens, features over 150m flowers

1h ago2m read
When will Dubai’s outdoor favourites reopen?

When will Dubai’s outdoor favourites reopen?

4m read
Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest natural flower garden, and has over 100 million flowers of different varieties.

Dubai Miracle Garden reveals reopening date

2m read
Officials at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Two Indian groups win $1m each in Dubai Duty Free draw

2m read