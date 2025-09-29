Free entry to Dubai Miracle Garden on your birthday

“All you need to do is show your Emirates ID or passport at the ticket counter to confirm your birthday, and your ticket will be on us,” Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden told Gulf News during the event.

Visitors will also receive complimentary photographs at the entrance. “As soon as you walk in, our photographers will capture your moment and print the picture on the spot,” he said.

“We heard it was reopening while we were in Dubai, and we just had to return. It’s such a beautiful place and perfect for pictures,” they said.

The reopening drew crowds not only from across the UAE but also from around the world. Among them was a couple visiting from France, who said they couldn’t resist coming back after visiting last year.

