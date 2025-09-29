Free entry to Dubai Miracle Garden on your birthday

Visitors will also receive complimentary photographs at the entrance
Dubai Miracle Garden has added a special treat for its visitors this season — if it’s your birthday, your entry is free.
“All you need to do is show your Emirates ID or passport at the ticket counter to confirm your birthday, and your ticket will be on us,” Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden told Gulf News during the event.
That’s not the only surprise waiting at the gates.
Visitors will also receive complimentary photographs at the entrance. “As soon as you walk in, our photographers will capture your moment and print the picture on the spot,” he said.
The garden officially reopened to the public on Monday with plenty of fanfare. The celebration featured live music, a marching band, and baton-twirling performances by students from Far Eastern Private School – Al Shaba.
The reopening drew crowds not only from across the UAE but also from around the world. Among them was a couple visiting from France, who said they couldn’t resist coming back after visiting last year.
“We heard it was reopening while we were in Dubai, and we just had to return. It’s such a beautiful place and perfect for pictures,” they said.
