Abu Dhabi sets Dh10,000 fine for misusing staircases

Dubai: Misusing staircases in buildings across the UAE will now carry a hefty penalty, with Abu Dhabi Civil Defense announcing a fine of Dh10,000 for violations.
The measure, outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012 regulating civil defense services nationwide, applies to all existing and future buildings and facilities, with the exception of private standalone homes.
The rule, cited under Article 41 of the regulation, is designed to ensure staircases remain accessible for their intended purpose, primarily as emergency exits and safe passage in case of fire or other hazards.
Any misuse, the authority warned, could endanger public safety and will be met with legal consequences.
“This measure reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening safety and prevention standards while reducing potential risks within buildings and facilities,” the authority said in a statement.
