The annual event showcases premium Emirati dates, honey, and packaging innovations
Abu Dhabi: The fourth edition of the Dhafra Date Festival and Auction continued into its second day with a strong public turnout, as visitors praised the festival’s organisation, diverse events, and growing appeal as a key destination celebrating Emirati heritage.
The opening day featured the Elite Dhafra Dates Competition, the Plain Date Packaging Competition, the Open Category Liquid Honey Competition, and the date auction. Entries were received, sorted, and judged, with results announced following each competition.
On the second day, events included the Boumaan Dates Competition, the Local Category Samar Honey Competition, and the date auction. Today’s line-up features the Dabbas Dates Competition, the Local Category Sidr Honey Competition, and another round of the auction.
On the first day, the judging committees received a total of 6.9 tonnes (6,939 kg) of premium dates across various competitions and the auction. The festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, runs until 26 October in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region.
The Elite Dhafra Dates Competition saw 39 farmers participate, submitting 2,925 kg of top-quality 2025-season dates from several UAE-grown varieties. Each participant presented five varieties with a total weight of 75 kg.
In the Plain Date Packaging Competition, 16 participants showcased innovative packaging concepts weighing a total of 384 kg. Judging was based on criteria including design, portability, durability, visual appeal, sealing, and transparency.
At the date auction, 3,630 kg of dates were sold across 1,210 boxes, generating more than Dh72,000 in total sales. The highest price recorded was Dh550 per box for the Zamli variety.
The Open Category Liquid Honey Competition drew 129 participants, who submitted 258 kg of honey for evaluation. Entries were tested for quality parameters such as moisture content, sucrose, glucose, pH level, and hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF).
The festival provides a valuable platform for young people, producers, and consumers to learn about the latest advances in date cultivation, packaging, and rare varieties. It reflects the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, strengthening local production, and preserving Emirati identity and heritage.
Supported by the UAE leadership, the festival promotes excellence in date production by recognising the best varieties and seedlings of high market value. This contributes to market growth and benefits both farmers and consumers.
Over the years, the Dhafra Date Festival and Auction has achieved a major leap in quality and competitiveness among farmers and producers. With continued leadership support, the UAE’s date sector has flourished — particularly in elite and rare varieties, as well as in packaging and marketing — enhancing the global reputation of Emirati dates.
Today, the festival has become a major destination for date enthusiasts and families alike, with steady progress in palm cultivation reflected in the quality of produce. UAE dates now enjoy international recognition thanks to knowledge exchange among farmers and consistent national efforts to support the sector.
The Dhafra Date Festival and Auction also highlights authentic Emirati heritage through daily traditional performing arts shows. Various cultural troupes perform across the festival grounds, blending entertainment with heritage and showcasing the UAE’s social and cultural diversity.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival runs until 26 October in Madinat Zayed.
Performances feature several troupes from the Abu Dhabi Association of Folk Arts and Theatre, including:
Al Otaiba Ayala Troupe
Emirates Falcons Harbiya Troupe
Al Shabab Ayala Troupe
Al Tarab Harbiya Troupe
Dhabyane Ayala Troupe
Bin Naaman Harbiya Troupe
Al Shamsi Harbiya Troupe
From 4:00pm to 10:00pm, these groups perform across the venue, particularly near the auction area and photo gallery, adding a lively cultural atmosphere that reflects Emirati identity.
Traditional performing arts remain a cornerstone of national identity, expressing values of unity, pride, generosity, and courage. The inclusion of these performances ensures younger generations stay connected to their roots, keeping heritage alive in modern forms.
By spotlighting these performances, the organising committee underlines the UAE’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its rich cultural legacy — bridging the past and present for future generations.
