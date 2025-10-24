GOLD/FOREX
MOTN Festival returns to UAE: 5 things you need to know

This year’s theme is Out of This World

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
December is meant for festive fun, and this year MOTN Festival is returning to ensure you have a gala time. The ninth edition of the fest, which will be held across Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and Abu Dhabi, brings together music, food, and fun experiences. This year’s theme is Out of This World.

The dates you want to bookmark for the event are:

Nov 28-Dec 2: Al Ain and Al Dhafra

Dec 10-Jan 4: Abu Dhabi

Here’s a look at five things you need to know about this family-friendly fest.

1. There are more than 50 immersive experiences to try. And there something for everyone, no matter their age. Think brand-new Instagrammable museum, new immersive gaming experiences, laser tag, mazes, and even a Ninja Kidz action park.

2. There are dedicated zones for every age. These are:

  • Amuse: family–friendly activities colour this area.

  • Thrill: Get your heart racing with rides and action-packed experiences.

  • Indulge: Check out flavours from around the world, fashion finds, and more here.

3. There are more than 40 food concepts from international and regional vendors, with everything from sweet treats to trending foods.

4. Live entertainment and music are around every corner.

5. Keep an eye out for vibrant art and shopping.

Tickets will be available via www.ticketmaster.ae, soon. For more information, visit motn.ae.

