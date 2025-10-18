GOLD/FOREX
Weekend traffic alert: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures

Drivers advised to follow signs during Abu Dhabi road closures

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced two scheduled partial road closures to carry out maintenance and improvement works on Yas Island and in the Al Dhafra Region.

The temporary closures will take place between October 18 and 29, 2025, affecting key routes including Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E12) and Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45).

According to the authority, the first closure will affect Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E12) on Yas Island:

  • Saturday, October 18: Two right lanes toward Saadiyat Island closed from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Sunday, October 19: Three left lanes in the same direction closed from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Traffic diversions will be clearly marked, and motorists are advised to follow signs and drive cautiously in the affected area.

The second closure will take place on Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45) in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region:

  • The left lane toward Liwa will be closed from Sunday, October 19, 12:00 a.m., until Wednesday, October 29, 6:00 a.m.

  • The road will remain partially open to maintain traffic flow, with alternative routes available.

Abu Dhabi Mobility urged drivers to exercise caution, reduce speed near work zones, and comply with traffic instructions to ensure the safety of all road users.

