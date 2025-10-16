GOLD/FOREX
Key Sharjah road closes for maintenance work

The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 17

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
A map of the closure, as provided by Sharjah RTA
Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary closure on Mohammed bin Musa Al-Khwarizmi Street, near University Hospital, to carry out essential road maintenance aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing road efficiency.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 17, 2025, and will remain in effect until Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and use alternative routes during this period. The RTA also reminds all road users to follow traffic safety guidelines to ensure their safety and a smooth commuting experience.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
