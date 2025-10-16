Key Sharjah road closes for maintenance work

The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 17
Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary closure on Mohammed bin Musa Al-Khwarizmi Street, near University Hospital, to carry out essential road maintenance aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing road efficiency.
The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 17, 2025, and will remain in effect until Sunday, October 19, 2025.
Motorists are urged to plan ahead and use alternative routes during this period. The RTA also reminds all road users to follow traffic safety guidelines to ensure their safety and a smooth commuting experience.
