Al Ain Farms Group: Empowering UAE nutrition through locally produced eggs

Omega-3 eggs and R&D-driven enrichment boost heart, bone, and brain health for all ages
As one of the UAE’s most trusted names in nutrition, Al Ain Farms Group is strengthening its role in national food security and sustainability through innovation in egg production. Bringing together five trusted brands — including four leading producers of eggs: Al Ain Farms, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry, and Saha Arabian Farms — the Group forms the largest integrated egg-production network in the country, delivering more than 400 million eggs annually to households, retailers, and institutions across the UAE.
At the heart of this effort is the belief that good nutrition should be both natural and affordable. Eggs are one of nature’s most balanced sources of protein — rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that support growth, immunity, and overall wellbeing. Through its standard range, the Group ensures every family in the UAE has access to healthy, high-quality protein, while innovation continues to enrich this natural foundation.
The Group’s value-added Omega-3 eggs and ongoing R&D into natural enrichment further enhance the nutritional profile of eggs — boosting heart, bone, and brain health for consumers of all ages. This approach reinforces Al Ain Farms Group’s commitment to providing affordable, nutritious protein while advancing the science of better food.
Aligned with the UAE National Food Security Strategy, Al Ain Farms Group collaborates closely with entities such as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and ADAFSA to promote sustainable farming practices. A recent milestone includes the switch to egg trays made from 100%per cent recycled PET, reducing environmental impact while maintaining product safety and quality.
With innovation, integration, and sustainability at its core, Al Ain Farms Group continues to power the UAE’s journey toward self-sufficiency — one egg at a time.
