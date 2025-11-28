GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Attacker of Pope John Paul II removed from Turkish town ahead of Leo's visit: media

Mehmet Ali Agca fired several shots at Pope John Paul II in the in 1981

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
In a December 1983 file photo provided by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Pope John Paul II meets Mehmet Ali Agca, in Agca's prison cell in Rome.
In a December 1983 file photo provided by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Pope John Paul II meets Mehmet Ali Agca, in Agca's prison cell in Rome.
AP File Photo

A man who attacked Pope John Paul II in 1981 was escorted from the Turkish town of Iznik on Thursday ahead of Pope Leo XIV's visit there, Turkish media reported.

In May 1981, Turkish national Mehmet Ali Agca fired several shots at Pope John Paul in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square, severely injuring the pontiff.

On Thursday, Turkish media quoted him as saying he hoped to meet Leo "for two or three minutes".

But he was removed before the pope's arrival, according to Halk TV.

Following his attack on John Paul, Agca was handed a life sentence in Italy, which he ended up serving in Turkey's capital Ankara. He was released in January 2010 after 29 years in jail.

John Paul visited him in prison in December 1983, where he repented for the crime but did not specify his motives.

Turkish media quoted the man in Iznik as saying that he wanted "to welcome the pope. I hope we can sit down and talk in Iznik, or in Istanbul, for two or three minutes".

The US pontiff is currently visiting Turkey as part of his first trip abroad as leader of the Catholic Church.

His stop in Iznik will mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, a gathering of bishops in the year 325 that resulted in a statement of faith still central to Christianity.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pope Leo XIV is escorted by security members upon his arrival at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, marking the beginning of his first foreign trip.

Pope lands in Turkey to meet Erdogan on first trip

3m read
Pope Leo XIV arrives for an audience on the occasion of the Jubilee of the Choirs in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Leo XIV visits Turkey, Lebanon on 1st foreign trip

5m read
Pope Leo XIV prays at the end of his first weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on May 21, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV to pray at site of 2020 Beirut port blast

3m read
This photo taken and handout on October 14 2025, by The Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV (C) and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella (R) during an official visit at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome.

Pomp, pageantry as Pope Leo crosses Rome

2m read