Diwali 2025: Should you celebrate on October 20 or 21?

Dubai: Every year, as autumn settles over, a familiar question emerges: When exactly is Diwali ? In 2025, this question has sparked particular confusion, with some celebrating on October 20 and others on October 21. The answer reveals the complexity of India's lunar calendar system.

The confusion stems from the Amavasya Tithi, the lunar phase that determines Diwali's date, falling across two consecutive days. But this isn't a flaw, it's a feature of a sophisticated calendar system that has tracked celestial movements for thousands of years, long before modern astronomy.

Geography plays a surprising role. Astrologers advise that in cities where sunset happens on or before 5:30 pm, Diwali should be observed on October 21, whereas in places where sunset is after 5:30 pm, the celebration can take place on October 20. This explains why most of India celebrates on the 20th, but some eastern regions observe it on the 21st.

This timing makes October 20 the ideal day for celebrations. Due to the absence of Amavasya on the night of October 21, some rituals traditionally associated with the new moon cannot be performed the next day. However, both Pradosh Kaal and Amavasya night coincide on October 20, making it the ideal day for celebrating Diwali.

The key to resolving this lies in understanding 'pradosh kaal', the twilight period after sunset considered most auspicious for evening prayers. The Pradosh Kaal falls on the evening of October 20 between 5:58 pm and 8:25 pm, with another auspicious period called Vrishabha Kaal overlapping from 7:08 pm to 9:03 pm.

A tithi, which means date in the lunar calendar, represents the time it takes for the Moon to move 12 degree relative to the Sun. Unlike the standard 24-hour solar days, tithis don't line up neatly. A tithi can start and end at any time of day, even spanning two calendar days.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com