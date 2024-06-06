How your Emirates ID and health insurance are linked

Since 2017, health insurance providers in the UAE have started linking their policies to the Emirates ID of the customer. Clinics and hospitals in the country are provided with Emirates ID card readers, which enable them to check a patient's health insurance status and provide the necessary coverage benefits. This change was part of the UAE government's efforts to digitise services.

As of now, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have made health insurance mandatory for all citizens and residents holding a visa issued by these emirates, so the Emirates ID application process there includes the need for having a valid health insurance.

By January 1, 2025, health insurance will become mandatory for all private sector employees in the UAE. This means your employer will be responsible for providing you with health insurance coverage, regardless of the emirate you live in.

According to Sirajudeen Umer, a Public Relations Manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai, once the individual submits a request for the Emirates ID, they receive an application. This is then used to apply for a health insurance policy. This is when the preliminary steps for linking the health insurance with Emirates ID begin.

“The Emirates ID application is mandatory when applying for health insurance. Once you have the Emirates ID application, you can apply for an insurance policy. The insurance provider will issue you a 'health coverage certificate', which can be used to get the rest of the visa processes completed. Once the visa is stamped on your passport and the Emirates ID is printed, the policy number and Emirates ID number need to be emailed to the health insurance provider. The insurance will then be linked to your Emirates ID immediately,” he said.

The Emirates ID application is mandatory when applying for health insurance. Once you have the Emirates ID application, you can apply for an insurance policy. The insurance provider will issue you a 'health coverage certificate', which can be used to get the rest of the visa processes completed. Once the visa is stamped on your passport and the Emirates ID is printed, the policy number and Emirates ID number need to be emailed to the health insurance provider. The insurance will then be linked to your Emirates ID immediately - Sirajudeen Umer, a Public Relations Manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai

Process for linking Emirates ID and health insurance: 1. Apply for your Emirates ID – you will then get an ‘Emirates ID application’.

2. Get a health insurance policy – use your Emirates ID application to apply for an insurance plan.

3. Receive a health coverage certificate – this certificate helps you complete your visa process.

4. Link your policy to your Emirates ID – after receiving your visa and Emirates ID, email your policy number and Emirates ID number to your insurance provider. They will link them electronically.



How can I use the Emirates ID to check my health insurance status?

There are three ways to access your health insurance details using your Emirates ID:

1. Online – Visit your insurance provider's website and log in using your Emirates ID number. Most providers will allow you to view your policy details or create online credentials for future access.



2. Mobile app – Many insurance companies offer mobile apps where you can log in using your Emirates ID to track your coverage, claim approvals, and access your provider network.



3. Customer service call centre - You can also call your insurance provider’s customer service hotline and provide your Emirates ID number for assistance.

According to Hitesh Motwani, the Chief Marketing Officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, these options make it easier for individuals to get a better idea of their insurance policy’s details.

“This can be done by calling the insurer to reconfirm. Also, most insurers or TPAs (Third Party Administrators) have their mobile applications where the insured can log in using their Emirates ID to keep track of all their covers, claim approval requests and the network of providers,” said Motwani.

When you enter the Emirates ID number on the website or mobile application, you will receive a complete overview of your healthcare plan such as …

• the benefits,

• the pending medicine or treatment approval requests,

• and the hospitals and clinics that accept your healthcare insurance provider.

This can be done by calling the insurer to reconfirm. Also, most insurers or TPAs (Third Party Administrators) have their mobile applications where the insured can log in using their Emirates ID to keep track of all their covers, claim approval requests and the network of providers - Hitesh Motwani, the Chief Marketing Officer at InsuranceMarket.ae

Also, if you have recently applied for your Emirates ID and health insurance, you can use this service to find out if the policy has been activated.

“This is an exercise where the insured customer can check with their insurer to see if their insurance policy is active. Generally, the health insurance card is linked to the Emirates ID, and the insured can reach out to their insurer to confirm if this is done,” he explained.

Can I use my Emirates ID as a medical insurance card?

Yes, you can replace your medical insurance card with your Emirates ID.

“This is a widely accepted practice now. Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies now use the Emirates ID to run a check at their end to identify which insurer and what coverage the insured is eligible for,” Motwani said.

However, he advised customers to always have the online version of their medical insurance card on their phone as a precautionary measure.

“If the insured has a copy of the e-card then the clinic or hospital can retrieve the details of the coverage from their system even if the Emirates ID is not linked to their insurance company, due to any technical reasons. I would recommend everyone with health insurance to also safely store a copy of their insurance e-card with them to avoid any inconvenience.”