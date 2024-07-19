Tips before travelling

• Check health risks for arrival destination: Learn about the potential health risks of your chosen destination.

• Check regulations and vaccinations: Find out the regulations, procedures and necessary vaccinations in your country and the country of destination.

• Consult your physician: If you have any medical condition, consult your physician.

• Choose a safe hotel: Choose a hotel that applies safety and hygiene standards.

• Stock up on protective equipment: Make sure to take sufficient stock of protective equipment such as hand sanitiser, mask, etc.

• Take extra precautions: Take extra precautions if you are elderly, suffer from chronic diseases, or are pregnant.

• Have your essential medications: Carry emergency medications.

Tips during travelling

1. General precautionary measures:

• Do not share personal tools.

• Adhere to cough and sneezing etiquette.

• Avoid crowded areas.

• Use a contactless payment method.

• Refrain from touching your face.

• Keep away from anyone who shows respiratory symptoms.

• Wash and sanitise your hands.

2. Ensure cleanliness: Ensure sterilisation and a good ventilation system in the place of residence.

3. Move around: Make sure to walk and move around on the plane to avoid blood clotting.

4. Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Follow a healthy lifestyle through nutrition, movement, drinking water, and getting adequate sleep.

5. Drink clean water: Drink clean water and avoid eating ice.

6. Avoid risky foods: Avoid undercooked or raw food.

7. Be cautious around animals: Beware of animals that may transmit diseases to you.

8. Prevent vector-borne diseases. If travelling to a malaria-endemic area:

• Cover up your body.

• Avoid being outside at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

• Use mosquito repellent.

• Sleep under a mosquito net.

Tips after travelling

• Keep updated with all the regulations and procedures of the country.

• Monitor yourself for symptoms; isolate and get medical advice if you fall sick.

• Be careful when you encounter those with chronic illnesses, weak immunity, and elders.

Make sure you get a ‘travel vaccine’

Before making any plans to travel abroad, consider getting vaccinated to protect yourself from infections and communicable diseases. With many UAE residents opting to travel during the summer months, health authorities and doctors recommend visiting a travel clinic for medical advice and necessary vaccines. These recommendations are based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).