Weakened defences

“During summer vacations, it's important to be aware of the specific health risks children may face. These include an increased risk of gastrointestinal issues, skin infections, heat-related illnesses, and injuries. While the frequency of respiratory illnesses may decrease, it's crucial to understand that these other health issues can pose a significant threat. Regular check-ups and vaccinations before summer vacations are key in preventing or managing these health issues, thereby ensuring a safe and healthy summer for your children,” Dr Sujeev Roypati, specialist paediatrician, Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road, told Gulf News.

He added that due to various factors, children are particularly vulnerable to falling ill while travelling. Being exposed to new environments and densely crowded areas, significantly heightening the risk of stress, fatigue, and viral and bacterial infections.

“Changes in sleep patterns, crossing time zones, and uncomfortable sleeping arrangements can impact a child's immune system. To address this, adjust your child's sleep routine before travel. Unfamiliar foods, irregular mealtimes, and changes in diet can affect digestion. Bring familiar snacks and stick to a consistent meal schedule. Parents should maintain routines and monitor their children's diet while travelling. Busy schedules and hot climates can cause dehydration if children need to drink more water. Motion sickness is common during travel, and allergens can trigger reactions. The lack of clean facilities and reduced handwashing increases the risk of infections. High insect activity can lead to bites and stings. Heat and sun exposure raise concerns about exhaustion, sunburn, and dehydration,” he added.

New places, new germs

Dr Aji Mathew, consultant at General Pediatrics, Mubadala Health, told Gulf News about the different types of infections children can get exposed to when they travel.

“There are infections that are particular to the summer or winter season and then there are infections that are present throughout the year,” he said.

He broke down the different types of infections parents should keep in mind.

1. Throat infections

“The first type of infection you need to consider is respiratory, which leads to problems like the common cold, influenza, sore throat, strep throat, tonsillitis, or pharyngitis. This is one group of infections, which is common for the summer season. When you travel, these are the infections that children are prone to get,” Dr Mathew said.

2. Gastrointestinal infections

“The second type of infection that you can get is food borne - gastroenteritis, and this includes issues like diarrhoea and vomiting. It can be viral or bacterial. In the Indian subcontinent, you should be aware of the rotavirus or adenovirus, which can transfer through the food, as there is a very high chance you are not eating home cooked food. You would be eating food from outside and we also don’t know what kind of water we are consuming,” he said.

“Salmonella infection is also common, and usually the main culprit is milk products, which are not properly stored or cooked. For example, food items with raw eggs, like sandwiches that may have mayonnaise, can cause an infection if the food is kept outside as salmonella can grow on it,” he said.

He advised parents to try to consume home-cooked food as much as possible, especially on a short trip.

“It that is not possible, then try to get the best quality food or make sure that it is hygienically prepared. Avoid milk products and be careful with mayonnaise. Avoid street foods and fast foods, and opt for properly cooked food and fresh fruits,” he added.

What to do if you get an infection

If your child does end up suffering from vomiting or diarrhoea, it is important to keep kids hydrated. Use oral rehydration solutions, which are readily available at every pharmacy. This is a good option if you have diarrhoea, but in cases of vomiting, children may need medical attention, as they may need to get IV (intravenous) fluids.

“The main danger is the dehydration, as it can affect your other organs as well,” he said.

He also advised parents to opt for home-made remedies like rice water and lemon juice with some sugar and salt.

“You need both sodium and glucose for the absorption of water. Soups are good but fruit juices aren’t helpful as they only increase satiety. Plain water is also not helpful for hydration,” he advised.

3. Respiratory infections

“If the child is prone to suffer from respiratory infections, try to avoid overcrowded places. Teach them about hand hygiene, cough etiquette and encourage them to use a mask if they are prone to infections,” he said.

Medicines to keep in your travel kit • Paracetamol

• Antihistamines

• Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets

• Antibiotic creams

• Nasal/saline spray (to reduce congestion)

• Sunscreen

• Epipen (if your child has shown a severe allergy to foods)

Vaccinations that can help

Dr Roypati highlighted the need for parental vigilance when it comes to routine vaccinations that are part of the UAE’s immunisation programme.

“It’s crucial to ensure they are current on routine vaccines, but also to consider additional ones based on travel or activities. This is particularly important for their well-being during summer break, especially for outdoor or travel activities. For instance, typhoid is advised for areas with poor sanitation, while hepatitis A is crucial for high-risk countries. Yellow fever is mandatory for certain parts of Africa and South America, Japanese encephalitis is for prolonged stays in rural Asia, and meningococcal is for travel to sub-Saharan Africa or outbreaks. Additionally, tetanus boosters are essential for outdoor activities where cuts are expected,” he said.

Top tips for a disease-free trip

Dr Roypati shared the following tips that can help parents keep children healthy when they travel:

1. Visit a travel clinic when you plan your trip, to receive medical consultation on the vaccines and medicines you need.

2. Emphasise regular handwashing, keep them hydrated and maintain a balanced diet with familiar foods.

3. Prioritise rest and routine, use insect repellent and sun protection, and carry a travel medicine kit.

4. When planning your travel itinerary, prioritise balance and flexibility, allowing for downtime to accommodate children's need for rest and recovery.

5. Bring familiar comfort items from home and age-appropriate entertainment to ensure children feel secure and entertained during travel.

6. Be prepared for emergencies by keeping a list of local contacts and teaching children what to do if they get lost.

7. Stay informed about travel health alerts and gradually manage jet lag by adjusting sleep schedules.