Dubai: Before you make any plans to travel abroad, you may want to look into getting a vaccine to protect yourself from infections and communicable diseases while abroad.

With many UAE residents opting to travel during the summer months, health authorities in the UAE, including Emirates Health Services (EHS), have advised people to visit a traveller’s clinic to receive medical advice and recommended vaccines, as per the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), before travelling to a new country.

Apart from EHS, traveller’s clinics are also operated by other public health departments like Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Here is all you need to know about how you can stay safe while travelling abroad.

Why should I get a travel vaccine?

According to WHO, travel vaccines are recommended to protect yourself against diseases endemic to the country of origin or destination. They are intended to protect travellers and prevent disease spread within and between countries.

Some countries require proof of vaccination for travellers wishing to enter or exit the country.

As per the CDC, here is a list of possible vaccines that you may need to get for the first time or as a booster shot, before you travel:



1. COVID-19

2. Chickenpox

3. Cholera

4. Flu (Influenza)

5. Hepatitis A

6. Hepatitis B

7. Japanese encephalitis

8. MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

9. Meningococcal

10. Pneumococcal

11. Polio

12. Rabies

13. Shingles

14. Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis)

15. Typhoid

16. Yellow fever

How do I know if I need travel vaccine?

CDC’s ‘Destination List’, which is available here - wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/list, can be a helpful starting point, before you start planning to travel to a new country. If the country you plan to visit has certain vaccines listed as a requirement for travellers, book an appointment with a traveller’s clinic in the UAE to receive the necessary medical advice.

Alternatively, you can also contact the embassy or consulate of the country you are travelling to, find out if they have vaccination requirements for visitors.

How do I get a travel vaccine in the UAE?

Before you visit a traveller’s clinic, you will be required to provide a valid Emirates ID, health insurance or a health card.

Going to a DHA centre? Have your MRN number with you It is important to note that if you are visiting a public health centre operated by DHA, you must not only carry your Emirates ID, but also provide your Medical Record Number (MRN) – this is a unique number generated by DHA and is the patient’s identification number.



If you do not have an MRN number, here is how you can get it issued:

• Visit the ‘Create Medical Record Number (MRN)’ service on DHA’s website, here: www.dha.gov.ae/en/create-mrn

• Fill in your Emirates ID number in the blank box and click ‘Submit’. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Emirates ID.

• Enter the OTP. Once that is done, you will then receive the MRN number.

Note: If your mobile number is not registered with your Emirates ID, click here to find out how you can link the two.

Step 1: Book an appointment

You can either book an appointment online or contact the hospital or the public health department's contact centre, as listed below:



• EHS allows walk-ins or you can schedule an appointment through the contact centre – 800 8877.

• For Abu Dhabi residents - You can register for an appointment for a travel vaccine online, through the patient portal - login.seha.ae. Alternatively, you can also call the SEHA toll free number – 800 50.

• For DHA – You can walk into any of the DHA health centres and request for a consultation at the traveller’s clinic or call the DHA toll-free number to book an appointment - 800 342.

Step 2: Visit the clinic a few weeks in advance and get the consultation

You should visit a traveller's clinic a few weeks before you travel, and depending on your destination and medical and vaccination history, the doctor will determine the type of vaccine required.

Step 3: Get the travel vaccine, if the doctor has advised it and receive an International Immunisation Card

After you have received the vaccine, you will be provided an International Immunisation Card, if it is your first time.



According to the CDC and WHO, the card is an official and internationally recognised document that travellers use as proof of vaccination.

Cost

For EHS health centres:

- Dh150 for the consultation. If you have an EHS health card, you will exempt from paying this consultation fee.

- Vaccination fee

Here is the cost of each vaccination:



• Yellow Fever vaccination: Dh120

• Meningococcal polysaccharide vaccination: Dh75

• Meningococcal conjugate vaccination: Dh100

• Hepatitis B vaccination (3 doses): Dh50 per dose

• Hepatitis A vaccination (2 doses): Dh150 per dose

• Typhoid vaccination: Dh50

• Measles, mumps & rubella (MMR) vaccination: Dh50

• Tetanus & diphtheria vaccination (TD): Dh40

• Poliomyelitis vaccination: Dh50

• Smallpox vaccination (2 doses): Dh250 per dose

• Seasonal influenza vaccination: Dh50

• Rabies vaccination (3 doses): Dh300 per dose

• Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccination: Dh75

• Pneumococcal conjugate vaccination: Dh150

• Tuberculosis vaccination (BCG): Dh75

For SEHA health centres:

According to the SEHA call centre, the consultation fee as well as the cost of the vaccines that you may need to take, depends on your medical insurance provider.

For DHA health centres:

Dh150 + vaccination fees, as applicable.

Note: Apart from the costs listed above, you will also need to pay a fee of Dh20 to Dh24, if you are receiving an International Immunisation card for the first time.

Where can I get travel vaccines in the UAE?

Most public health centres and private hospitals in the UAE have traveller’s clinics. Here are the government health departments that you can visit:

1. Dubai – At DHA health centres:

• Al Barsha Health Centre: Open 24/7

• Al Lussaily Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday from 7:30am to 8:30pm.

• Al Mankhool Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday from7:30am to 8:30pm.

• Al Mizher Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday, 7:30am - 8:30pm

• Al Safa Health Centre: Monday and Tuesday from 7:30am to 2:30pm.

• Al Towar Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday from 7:30am to 8:30pm

• Nad Al Hamar Health Centre: Open 24/7.

• Nad Al Sheba Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday from 7:30am to 8:30pm

• Zabeel Health Centre: Sunday to Thursday from 7:30am to 8:30pm

2. Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA)

All Seha public health centres are open till 10.30pm.

• Al Shamkha Healthcare Centre

• Al Bateen Healthcare Centre

• Al Falah Healthcare Centre

• Al Khatim Healthcare Centre

• Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre

• Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre

• Al Samha Healthcare Centre

• Al Bahia Healthcare Centre

• Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre

• Baniyas Healthcare Centre

• Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre

• Zakher Healthcare Centre

• Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Centre

• Al Faqa Healthcare Centre

• Al Hayer Healthcare Centre

• Al Hili Healthcare Centre

• Al Jahili Healthcare Centre

• Al Khazna Healthcare Centre

• Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre

• Al Quaa Healthcare Centre

• Al Shwaib Healthcare Centre

• Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre

• Al Yahar Healthcare Centre

• Mezyad Healthcare Centre

• Neima Healthcare Centre

• Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre

• Remah Healthcare Centre

• Sweihan Healthcare Centre

3. Other emirates – Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah

Sharjah



- Dibba Al Hisn Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3:30pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

- Khorfakkan Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3:30pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

Aluoayyah Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 10pm

• Friday: 7:30 am to 12pm.

• Saturday: 5pm to 10pm

• Sunday: 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 10pm.

- Al Dhaid Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

- Sharjah public health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

- Kalba Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

Ajman



- Ajman Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

Ras Al Khaimah



- Ras Al Khaimah Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

Umm Al Quwain



- Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.

Fujairah

- Fujairah Public Health Centre

• 7:30am to 3pm and on Friday from 7:30am to 12pm.