Dubai: If you are looking to receive good healthcare at reasonable costs, reaching out to doctors and specialists at government facilities might be an option to consider. The Emirates Health Services (EHS), which operates public hospitals and medical centres in various Emirates – predominantly in Sharjah and the other Northern Emirates – allows UAE residents to access health facilities at a reduced cost through its health card.
What is the EHS health card and who is eligible to get one? Here is all you need to know.
What is the EHS health card?
EHS operates over 130 healthcare facilities across the UAE, with 13 hospitals and 59 primary health centres. As a UAE resident, you can apply for the health card either through any of the hospitals and clinics operated by EHS or through a typing centre.
According to the EHS toll free number – 8008877 – individuals with an EHS Health card receive a 50 per cent discount on consultation and diagnostic costs. However, costs of medicines are excluded.
Whether you want to take your child to a paediatrician or want to book an appointment with a dentist at one of the EHS operated hospitals or clinics, here is how you can sign up for the card.
How to apply for the EHS health card
You can apply for the card through at the following locations:
- Service Delivery Centers (hospitals, clinics, or health centres)
- Typing Centres
Documents needed
To apply for your health card, you simply need to provide your Emirates ID. However, when applying for a health card for a newborn baby, there are additional documents required:
- Birth certificate.
- Father's passport.
- Mother's passport.
- The father's Emirates ID.
- The mother's Emirates ID.
- Father's residence permit.
- Mother's residence permit.
Whether you apply for the service through a health centre or through a typing centre, you simply need to submit the documents and pay the fees for the card. Once the application is approved by EHS, you will receive a notification from EHS through an SMS on your registered mobile number. It is important to note that the health card is not a physical card, and the information is simply updated on your Emirates ID, which you can then use to access government healthcare facilities.
What is the cost of the health card?
For expats, all age groups: Dh500
The card is valid for one year and needs to be renewed if you wish to continue using the services.
Facilities you can access
EHS operates 131 healthcare facilities in the UAE, including the following hospitals:
Dubai
Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital: Al Awir
Al Kuwait Hospital: Deira
Sharjah
Kuwait Hospital: Kuwait St, Al Qadisiya
Al Dhaid Hospital: Al Dhaid
Khorfakkan Hospital: Yarmouk
Al Qassimi Hospital: Wasit Street, Mughaidir Suburb, Al Khezamia
Kalba Hospital: Ali Bin Abi Talib Street
Al Qassimi Woman’s and Children’s Hospital: Al Khezamia
Umm Al Quwain
Umm Al Quwain Hospital: King Faisal Street
Ras al Khaimah
Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics & Gynecology: Al Manama Road
Obaidallah Geriatric Hospital: Al Hudlabah Street
Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital: Al Hudiabah Street
Shaam Hospital
Saqr Hospital: Al Shifa Street
Fujairah
Dibba Hospital: Diba Al Fujairah
Al Fujairah Hospital: Near Fujairah Mall, Anajaimat Didaa Road
Masafi Hospital: Al Dhaid East Coast Road