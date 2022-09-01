What is the EHS health card?

EHS operates over 130 healthcare facilities across the UAE, with 13 hospitals and 59 primary health centres. As a UAE resident, you can apply for the health card either through any of the hospitals and clinics operated by EHS or through a typing centre.

According to the EHS toll free number – 8008877 – individuals with an EHS Health card receive a 50 per cent discount on consultation and diagnostic costs. However, costs of medicines are excluded.

Whether you want to take your child to a paediatrician or want to book an appointment with a dentist at one of the EHS operated hospitals or clinics, here is how you can sign up for the card.

How to apply for the EHS health card

You can apply for the card through at the following locations:

Service Delivery Centers (hospitals, clinics, or health centres)

Typing Centres

Documents needed

To apply for your health card, you simply need to provide your Emirates ID. However, when applying for a health card for a newborn baby, there are additional documents required:

Birth certificate.

Father's passport.

Mother's passport.

The father's Emirates ID.

The mother's Emirates ID.

Father's residence permit.

Mother's residence permit.

Whether you apply for the service through a health centre or through a typing centre, you simply need to submit the documents and pay the fees for the card. Once the application is approved by EHS, you will receive a notification from EHS through an SMS on your registered mobile number. It is important to note that the health card is not a physical card, and the information is simply updated on your Emirates ID, which you can then use to access government healthcare facilities.

What is the cost of the health card?

For expats, all age groups: Dh500

The card is valid for one year and needs to be renewed if you wish to continue using the services.

Facilities you can access

EHS operates 131 healthcare facilities in the UAE, including the following hospitals:

Dubai



Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital: Al Awir

Al Kuwait Hospital: Deira

Sharjah



Kuwait Hospital: Kuwait St, Al Qadisiya

Al Dhaid Hospital: Al Dhaid

Khorfakkan Hospital: Yarmouk

Al Qassimi Hospital: Wasit Street, Mughaidir Suburb, Al Khezamia

Kalba Hospital: Ali Bin Abi Talib Street

Al Qassimi Woman’s and Children’s Hospital: Al Khezamia

Umm Al Quwain



Umm Al Quwain Hospital: King Faisal Street

Ras al Khaimah



Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics & Gynecology: Al Manama Road

Obaidallah Geriatric Hospital: Al Hudlabah Street

Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital: Al Hudiabah Street

Shaam Hospital

Saqr Hospital: Al Shifa Street