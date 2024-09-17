Dubai: If you are looking for quality healthcare at reasonable costs, government facilities may be a good option to consider. The Emirates Health Services (EHS), which manages public hospitals and medical centres across the UAE, offers residents healthcare services without the additional 20 per cent service charges typically applied at other facilities.

What is the EHS health card?

EHS operates over 100 public healthcare facilities throughout the UAE, including 13 hospitals and 59 primary health centres. As a UAE resident, you can apply for an EHS health card through any EHS-operated hospital or clinic, or even at a typing centre. Once it is registered, the health card will be linked to your Emirates ID.

Whether you are seeking a paediatrician for your child or booking a dental appointment, here is how you can sign up for the card.

Required documents

You will only need your Emirates ID, which should be valid, to apply for the health card. If you are applying for your newborn, however, you would need to provide the following documents:

• Birth certificate

• Passports of both parents

• Emirates IDs of both parents (if applicable)

• Residence permits of both parents (if applicable)

Validity

• UAE and GCC Nationals: Five years

• Expatriates: One year

Cost:

• Expatriate health card fee: Dh100

• UAE Citizen and GCC Citizen health card fee: Dh20

• Smart service fee: Dh15

Applying for the EHS Health Card

You can apply for an EHS health card through several convenient methods:

• Registered typing centres

• EHS website - ehs.gov.ae

• EHS mobile app (available for Android and Apple devices)

• At any EHS-operated hospital or clinic

Process

If you want to apply for the card through the website, follow these steps:



1. Visit the EHS website, go to the ‘Services’ section on the homepage, and search for ‘Health Card’. Click on ‘Issue a Health Card’ and then ‘Start Service’.

2. Log in using your UAE Pass (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/ask-us/how-to-apply-for-uae-pass-and-access-government-services-online-1.1574766191972).

3. Select ‘I am the applicant’ and choose the option to apply for a new health card. Select ‘Resident’ for your visa type and use ‘Emirates ID’ as your identification document.

4. Fill in the application details, including your full name, date of birth, nationality, gender, email address, and mobile number. These details will be pre-filled if you sign in using the UAE Pass.

5. Upload a copy of your Emirates ID. Since you are logged in with the UAE Pass, the system will automatically access your Emirates ID information, so you won’t need to upload it manually. Click ‘Proceed’.

6. Review the fees and click ‘Pay’. You can settle the payment using a credit or debit card. Once your payment is confirmed and the application is approved, your health card will be linked to your Emirates ID.

By following these steps and acquiring the EHS health card, you can access healthcare services at affordable rates within the EHS network. You can find the hospital or health centre nearest to you by visiting the web page here: https://www.ehs.gov.ae/en/services/health-care-facilities