Dubai: If you have a stopover in the UAE and want to make the most of it, you can get a transit visa and step out of the airport to explore the country before getting on the next flight. But if you are worried about your luggage, the airports in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer luggage storage facilities or lockers, which you can use to secure your baggage.
Dubai International Airport
Dubai International Airport has bag storage facilities at Terminal 1, 2 and 3, which are available 24/7.
These are the charges that you would need to budget for, depending on the size of the luggage, according to dubaiairports.ae:
Terminal 1
- Dh40 for 12 hours or less for standard-sized luggage (maximum dimensions of 21x24x11 inches).
- Dh50 for 12 hours or less for non-standard-sized luggage or valuable luggage. Large bag (larger than 21x24x11 inches).
Location: Dnata Baggage Services, Arrival level.
Terminal 2
- Dh40 for 12 hours or less for standard-sized luggage (maximum dimensions of 21x24x11 inches).
- Dh50 for 12 hours or less for non-standard-sized luggage or valuable luggage. Large bag (larger than 21x24x11 inches).
Location: Dnata Baggage Services, Arrival level.
Terminal 3
- Dh35 for 12 hours or less for standard-size luggage (maximum dimensions of 21x24x11 inches).
- Dh40 for 12 hours or less for non-standard-size luggage or valuable luggage. Large bag (larger than 21x24x11 inches).
Location: Emirates Left Luggage, Arrival level, near Exit 1.
Zayed International Airport
In Abu Dhabi, too, you can leave your baggage at the ‘Excess baggage’ company site, near the bus shuttle area. The charges per baggage are:
- Dh35 for storing luggage for up to three hours.
- Dh55 for storing luggage for up to 12 hours.
- Dh 75 for storing luggage for up to 24 hours.
- Dh105 for storing luggage for up to 48 hours.
Luggage department excess baggage company near the bus shuttle area.