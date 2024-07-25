Dubai: Driving in Dubai just got smoother and faster because the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed major traffic improvements on some of Dubai’s key roads, including Al Khail Road and Ras Al Khor Road, this year.

These upgrades feature additional lanes that boost vehicle capacity while significantly reducing traffic congestion and travel time.

So, the next time you drive on Dubai’s main roads and notice a significant difference, here’s why:

1. Widening of Exit 55 to Al Rebat Street: A major improvement for Mirdif to Business Bay commuters

Key highlight: Reach Mirdif to Business Bay Crossing in four minutes.

If you regularly commute from Mirdif to Business Bay, your trips are about to get much shorter thanks to a recent traffic improvement by RTA.

On July 24, RTA announced that it has completed the traffic improvements on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) including the surface expansion of Exit 55 leading to Al Rebat Street, and a new lane being added, bringing the total number of lanes to three.

Key benefit

Faster Business Bay access: The widened Exit 55 on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road now allows drivers to reach the Business Bay Crossing from Mirdif in just four minutes, a 60 per cent time reduction.

2. Al Khail Road expansion: Smoother journeys in Al Jaddaf and Business Bay

Key highlight: 25 per cent reduction in traffic congestion.

You can now enjoy a smoother ride on Al Khail Road as well, especially if you are in the Al Jaddaf area due to major road widening work completed by RTA on May 16, 2024.

Major changes

- The widening of Al Khail Road over 600 metres at Al Jaddaf by adding a new lane to increase traffic flow towards Deira.

- The second location involved widening Al Khail Road at the entrance to Business Bay by adding a new 435-metre lane.

Key benefits

- New lanes added: Increase in the number of lanes to six.

- Traffic congestion reduced: Boosts the road’s capacity by about 2,000 vehicles per hour, which has reduced congestion by 25 per cent.

- Improvement of the flow of traffic for motorists entering the Business Bay area from Al Khail Road and enhancing the traffic safety in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

3. Ras Al Khor Road widening: Quicker travel times

Key highlight – Travel time slashed by up to 33 per cent during peak hours.

Another major improvement benefiting motorists is one along the Ras Al Khor road, which was completed in March 2024. The road expansion stretches from the Bu Kadra intersection to the Al Khail Road intersection.

Major changes

More lanes: A widening project was completed along a three-kilometre stretch, increasing the number of lanes from three to four, in both directions.

Key benefits

- Increases the intake of vehicles from 6,000 to 8,000 per hour.

- Reduces travel times by up to 33 per cent during peak periods.

4. Algeria Street transformation: Faster commutes in Muhaisnah and Al Mizhar

Key highlight – Travel time between Al Khawaneej Street to Tunis Street reduced by half

Earlier this year, RTA announced it has completed major traffic improvements in one of Dubai’s most popular neighhourhoods - Muhaisnah and Al Mizhar.

Major changes

The development stretches 2 km from the intersection of Algeria Street and Al Khawaneej Street (South) to the intersection of Tunis Street (North) at Al Muhaisnah 1 and Al Mizhar 1.

Road widening: Widening Algeria Street from the intersection of Street 11 near Al Khawaneej Street up to the intersection with Tunis Street as well as Streets 27 and 31.

More lanes: Increasing the number of lanes of Algeria Street from two to three lanes in each direction.

These changes have increased the road's capacity from 6,000 vehicles to 9,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

In addition to that, RTA has introduced new cycling tracks and pedestrian areas, and service roads in the area.

Key benefit