Dubai: The UAE’s National Immunisation Programme has played a key role in ensuring that the country’s public health services are world class. After the programme was introduced as early as 1980, the country has seen a huge drop in the spread of infectious diseases.

The UAE was declared polio-free in 2004 and other diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and pertussis have seen a significant slump. To maintain the high level of public health in the country, the UAE offers free immunisation services for residents.

It is for children to get vaccinated, from birth up to grade 11.

Recent updates to the immunisation programme have introduced a meningitis vacine for students in Grade 11. The polio drops, administered at four months have been discontinued and the fourth Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) given to chlidren at the age of 15 months in Dubai and 18 months in Abu Dhabi and other emirates has also been discontinued.

Here is a list of the diseases that the immunisation programme covers:

BCG: Bacillus, Calmette-Guerin (against tuberculosis)

DPT: Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus

DTaP: Diphtheria, Tetanus, and acellular Pertussis

Hep B: Hepatitis B

Hexavalent: DTaP, Hib, Hep B and IPV

Hib: Haemophilus Influenzae Type B

HPV: Human Papillomavirus

IPV: Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine

MMR: Measles, Mumps and Rubella

OPV: Oral Poliovirus Vaccine

PCV: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Pentavalent: DPT, Hib and Hep B

Tdap: Tetanus, reduced Diphtheria and reduced Pertussis

Tetravalent: DTaP and Hib.

The National Immunisation Programme schedule

You can get your child vaccinated at any of the health centres by following this step-by-step process.

Dubai

In Dubai, the vaccination is provided by Dubai Health Authority’s public health centres that can be found in most parts of the emirate.

How can I book an appointment?

You can simply visit the nearest public health centre near you to open a file.

The easiest way to find the health centre nearest to you is to call DHA on 800 342 or check out the complete list here.

What documents do I need?

Take the following documents with you:

Passport and visa page copy of both parents. Emirates ID copy of both parents. Baby’s passport copy with visa or entry permit. Birth certificate of your child. Vaccination book of your child. One passport size photograph of your child. Tenancy contract or latest Dewa bill

Important note: While the vaccinations are provided free of cost, Dubai residents need to get a health card made, which costs Dh120 and is valid for one year.

At the registration desk, once you provide all the necessary documents, you will get a health card and a vaccination card. You can then book an appointment for the next vaccine for your child. You can also call the DHA hotline to book an appointment.

Charges:

Dh120 to get a health card, which is valid for one year.

If the health card is stolen or lost, another card is re-issued for Dh70.

To renew your health card, you need to make a payment of Dh120.

While it is important to vaccinate your children on time, if the child is having a high fever or a major illness, you can call the call centre to reschedule the appointment at the next available slot.

However, the next slot might not be available immediately and you may need to wait a few weeks.

Important note: For walk-in services, make sure you arrive an hour before the closing time of any shift. For your scheduled appointments, make sure you arrive 20 minutes before time.

Number to call

For all DHA related queries, call their 24x7 toll free number on 800 342 (800 DHA)

You can also download the DHA app to receive updates and notifications on your appointments.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DOH) has a massive vaccination awareness campaign under the theme “Vaccination is essential” emphasising the importance of vaccination to prevent diseases in the community, promotes the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages, increases public awareness of the latest vaccination programs and new vaccines introduced by the Department of Health, and enhances the healthcare professionals’ role to be a vaccine advocate.

What documents do I need?

Take the following documents with you when you visit the health centre:

Valid insurance card Vaccination card Original birth certificate or original passport or Emirates ID of the child

Charges:

As long as the residents have the mandatory health insurance, there is no charge that residents need to pay for vaccinations.

Number to call:

For all Abu Dhabi Health Services- Seha – related queries, call their toll free number on 800 50.

Other emirates

The emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain come under the Emirates Health Services (EHS) and you can visit the EHS primary healthcare centre closest to you to get your child/children vaccinated.

Which documents would I need?

To open a vaccination file at a health centre, you will need to take the following documents:

Child ID/passport (if the child ID/passport is not available, then a copy of the official birth notification or birth certificate and ID/passport of the guardian are required). Previous immunisation card if applicable.

Where should I go?

You can book an appointment through:

- the EHS website - ehs.gov.ae

- the smartphone application 'EHS', which is available for Apple and Android devices

- the call centre - 800 88 77

If the Child's Emirates ID or Passport is not available, visit the primary healthcare center with the required documents. Choose a date at your convenience, and book the appointment.

Visit the primary healthcare centre 20 minutes prior to your appointment for registration.

Charges

There are no charges for opening a file or for getting vaccines which are part of the National Immunisation Programme

Number to call:

For all EHS related queries, call their toll free number on 800 88 77.

Apart from these vaccination, many health centres also provide the following vaccines:

Influenza vaccines, popularly known as ‘flu shots’. Vaccination for Haj and Umrah Travel vaccinations, which are required or recommended before travelling to certain countries. Contact your nearest health centre, or any of the relevant health authorities’ toll free numbers to find out if you should get yourself vaccinated before travelling.

With the UAE's focus on healthcare, it could not be simpler to ensure your child's health and safety. Take advantage of the free public health services to live a healthier life in the country.