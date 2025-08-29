Track your Emirates ID application, renewal or replacement online through ICP
Dubai: Your Emirates ID is one of the most important documents in the UAE, serving as your primary proof of residency and identification. Whether you are applying for the first time, renewing, or replacing a lost or damaged card, you can easily check your Emirates ID application status online.
Go to the official Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website: icp.gov.ae/en/id-card-status/.
First-time applicants: Enter your Application Number (PRAN), which can be found on the copy of your Emirates ID application form.
Renewal or replacement applicants: Enter your Emirates ID number.
Once you enter the correct details, you will be able to track your Emirates ID status online.
In 2023, ICP introduced a new Emirates ID registration form. This form helps residents:
Track their Emirates ID application status.
Change the appointment date for their fingerprint and biometric scan.
After submitting your application through a typing centre or individually, you will receive this form. It includes a QR code that you can scan to track your Emirates ID status and view the next steps in the process.
If your Emirates ID is under renewal, lost, misplaced, or damaged, you can use a digital Emirates ID as a temporary solution.
Add your digital Emirates ID to Apple Wallet via the UAEICP app.
Access your Emirates ID through UAE Pass, the UAE’s national digital identity system, which also provides a QR code for verification.
If your Emirates ID has expired or is still being processed, you can generate a QR code through the UAEICP app. This code allows you to submit your ID temporarily for transactions or government services.
Beyond being a legal requirement, the Emirates ID has several practical uses in daily life. For expatriates, it may also function as a medical insurance card, be used to pay for petrol, and is essential for accessing the majority of government services in the country.
Another important feature of the Emirates ID is the electronic chip embedded on the back of the card. This chip has a high storage capacity and contains 20 different details about the cardholder, such as occupation, marital status, sponsor’s name, and biometric data.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox