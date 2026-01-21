Former Filipinos: Old passport 'invalid forever' — DFA's firm reminder amid immigration scrutiny

Naturalised Filipino-Americans must surrender old Philippine passport
Manila: Former Filipinos (i.e. Fil-Ams) are urged to stop using their old passport for travel or identification, as it violates passport laws and risks immigration issues.
In a post on X, the Philippine Embassy in Washington stated: "Former Filipinos CANNOT use their old Philippine passports for travel or for other purposes, even if still valid, because they are considered foreigners and doing so would violate Philippine passport laws."
Filipino diplomats said natural-born Filipinos who become US citizens forfeit Philippine citizenship "automatically", rendering their old Philippine passports null and void — no matter the expiration date.
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Philippine Embassy in Washington, DC, issued an advisory on January 16, 2026.
Under Philippine law (1987 Constitution, Commonwealth Act No. 63), naturalisation abroad severs citizenship ties.
Those who are "naturalised", and become citizens, of other nations become “former Filipinos” — foreigners in their land of birth, when they pay a visit to loved ones back home.
In principle, old passports belong to the Republic, so using them post-naturalisation is illegal, even if stamped “valid”.
Naturalised Filipinos, however, can still reclaim roots if they so desire.
The Embassy's warning was prompted by US border crackdowns, citing heightened scrutiny where misuse flags fraud.
Naturalised Fil-Ams were urged: Surrender old passports at consulates for cancellation.
Former Filipinos, however, can reclaim their citizenship via Republic Act 9225 (Citizenship Retention and Re-acquisition Act of 2003).
How to do it?
File at embassies/consulates for Oath of Allegiance.
A dual-citizen status grants a new passport, voting/property rights, visa-free Balikbayan stays (1 year).
Minors also derive citizenship, and are not eligible for voluntary renunciations.
Travel: Visa-required; Balikbayan for 1-year stay sans visa/ticket.
2025 Stats: ~5,000 dual apps at Philippine diplomatic posts in the US; backlog eased post-2024 digital portals.
Risks: Fines, detention for misuse; US CBP flags mismatches.
About 1.5 million+ Fililipino Americans are affected.
Embassy urges verification: "Legal documents must accurately reflect current nationality."
As per RA 9225, a naturalised Filipino can reacquire Philippine citizenship and become a dual citizen, if you:
(1) were born Filipino;
(2) became a citizen of another country;
(3) are at least 18 years old; and
(4) personally appear at the Philippine Embassy.
The Philippine Embassy in Washington stated: Appointment at the embasy is a must; the process is completed on the same day.
If applying at one of the consular outreach missions, applicants will need to mail the documents ahead of time.
To be eligible for dual citizenship under Republic Act 9225, you must be a former natural-born Filipino citizen who has become a naturalized citizen of another country.
You are a natural-born Filipino citizen if you were:
Born starting January 17, 1973: One of your parents was a Filipino citizen when you were born.
Born before January 17, 1973 and your parents were married: Your father was a Filipino when you were born. Or, if your father was not Filipino, you elected Philippine citizenship upon reaching the age of majority.
Born before January 17, 1973 and your parents were not married: Your mother was a Filipino when you were born.
If you were born outside the Philippines on or after 17 January 1973, you are a Filipino citizen as long as one of your parents was a Filipino citizen at the time of your birth.
So if one of your parents was Filipino when you were born in the United States, you are a dual citizen at birth.
If this applies to you, you are already Filipino by birth and do not need to apply for dual citizenship. You only need to file a Report of Birth to the relevant Philippine Embassy/Consulate with jurisdiction over the place of your birth for recognition as a Filipino citizen.
[Source: Philippine Embassy, Washington DC]
