Why do your visa applications get delayed or rejected?

The solution: what you should do differently

To move from Rejected to Approved, you need to stop filling forms and start building a case.

Audit your own bank statement

Before you apply, look at your last 3-6 months of transactions. Highlight your salary credits. If you have a large cash deposit, prepare a written explanation for where it came from.

When applying with a newly issued passport, it can be helpful to first establish a record of international travel. Shorter trips or visas such as Schengen can demonstrate adherence to visa conditions and travel rules, creating a stronger profile for future applications.

The cover letter is important

Don't just submit forms. Attach a personal cover letter. Explain who you are, what you do in UAE, exactly why you are travelling, and list the specific reasons you will return, e.g., I have to return to manage a project launching in October.

Arif Shaikh, CEO of Brightstar Visa, believes that most rejections are actually failures of communication, not eligibility.

"I tell my team every day: A visa application is a legal argument. You are the lawyer for your own holiday.

“The biggest mistake I see is people assuming the visa officer knows them. They think, 'I'm a Manager at a good company, obviously I won't overstay'. But the officer doesn't know you. They only know what is on the paper in front of them.

“Our philosophy is Zero Ambiguity. We don't leave room for the officer to guess. If there is a gap in your employment? We explain it. If your savings are in a different account, we show it. We take the fear out of the process by being transparent."