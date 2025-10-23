Patrice Evra partners with Major Developments to launch Colibri Views in RAK Central

Ex-football star brings “I Love This Game” energy to real estate innovation
Major Developments has officially announced international football icon Patrice Evra as Project Partner for Colibri Views, its upcoming flagship tower in Ras Al Khaimah.
Evra, a celebrated former Manchester United champion and ex-captain of the French national team, brings his unstoppable “I Love This Game” spirit into real estate innovation, introducing a new layer of lifestyle to the UAE’s property market. His partnership on the Major Developments’ Colibri Views project will see the launch of a wellness-led lifestyle inspired by Evra himself.
Standing as one of the tallest towers within RAK Central, Colibri Views is designed to reshape the concept of modern living by merging architectural clarity with meaningful innovation. Together, Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, and Evra unveiled the tower’s vision, positioning Colibri Views as a residence that blends business, leisure, and lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities.
“I am proud to partner with Major Developments on Colibri Views. I believe they will deliver a world-class project that reflects ambition and innovation, and I admire how this vision embraces the spirit of RAK Central as a place where people can truly live, work, and play,” says Evra.
Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, adds, “Patrice’s winning mindset and passion for excellence align perfectly with our vision for Colibri Views. The partnership encourages a wellness-driven lifestyle and also reflects our commitment to creating residences that enrich everyday routines in the central business district”
With this partnership, Major Developments reinforces its philosophy of integrating fitness, technology, and lifestyle into its projects, aligning seamlessly with RAK Central’s emerging identity as a Live-Work-Play hub where global talent, business, and leisure converge. ●
