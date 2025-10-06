Taylor Swift is happy with fiancé Travis Kelce and her new album shows it. In her new music video for The Fate of Ophelia, the 35-year-old singer drops not one, not two, but four nods to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — from catching a football down a hallway to slipping his jersey number 87 on a dressing room door. There’s even a black-and-white photo of Kelce tucked into a vanity mirror shot and a lyric callback to his failed friendship bracelet move at her Eras Tour. It sounds cute, but Swifties aren’t exactly buying it.