Fans drag Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift’s ‘worst muse’ after Ophelia and new album: 'Joe Alwyn was better'

Fans have flooded timelines with hate tweets for Swift's album, Life of a Showgirl

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
FILE - Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Taylor Swift is happy with fiancé Travis Kelce and her new album shows it. In her new music video for The Fate of Ophelia, the 35-year-old singer drops not one, not two, but four nods to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — from catching a football down a hallway to slipping his jersey number 87 on a dressing room door. There’s even a black-and-white photo of Kelce tucked into a vanity mirror shot and a lyric callback to his failed friendship bracelet move at her Eras Tour. It sounds cute, but Swifties aren’t exactly buying it.

The problem: Fans aren’t vibing with The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s 12th studio album, and they’re laying the blame squarely at Kelce’s cleats. Social media has lit up with complaints that Travis is “bad muse energy,” with some insisting her songwriting soared higher (and cut deeper) with a certain ex.

"I miss Evermore and Folklore era," noted one fan. Another wrote that considering women always face the abuse, it's ironic that men are facing it. Nevertheless, fans wish for the 'old' Taylor Swift, and some have even remarked that Joe Alewyn was a better muse.

Still, Swift seems smitten — the tributes are clear, the ring is on, and the album announcement itself even happened while sitting next to Kelce on his New Heights podcast. But the fandom is split. Some are rolling their eyes at all the Kelce cameos, while others are already declaring him Taylor’s endgame.

