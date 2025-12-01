GOLD/FOREX
China, India, Pakistan, US, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Philippines, Saudi Arabia: Top 20 diabetes 'hotspots'

Diabetes kills 1 person every 9 seconds: Countries with highest number of diabetics

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Kuwait Diabetes Society has played a central role in public education since its founding in 1996.
Supplied

The spike in healthcare cost of diabetes has hit $1 trillion across the world, the latest Diabetes Atlas estimate reported.

This poses a growing an multi-faceted challenge to multiple countries going forward.

The report, published in August 2025 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) stated that 589 million adults (20-79 years) are now living with diabetes globally — 1 in 9.

Of that number, 252 million cases are “undiagnosed”, with patients unknowingly facing high complication risks. 

Cases set to spike

Projections show cases are set to rise by 853 million by 2050, of which 81% will be in low/middle-income countries (LMIC).

In 2024, diabetes caused 3.4 million deaths (1 every 9 seconds) and exceeded US$1 trillion in health spending, up 338% in 17 years, the report pointed out. 

Urgent calls emphasise prevention, early detection amid LMIC burdens, according to the latest International Diabetes Federation (IDF) report, published in August 2025.

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by high blood glucose (sugar) levels, which result from the body's inability to produce or properly use the hormone insulin. 

It is often considered a disease of "over-abundance" in the context of Type 2 diabetes, where lifestyle factors like obesity and over-nutrition are primary risk factors. 

Following are the Top 20 countries in terms of diabetes cases:

Top 20 countries by absolute numbers of diabetes cases:

RankCountryCases (millions)
1China148
2India101
3Pakistan36
4Indonesia21
5United States20
6Brazil20
7Bangladesh14
8Mexico14
9Japan11
10Egypt10
11Germany9
12Turkey8
13Iran7
14Thailand6
15Philippines6
16Russia6
17Saudi Arabia5
18Algeria5
19South Africa4
20Nigeria4

Top 20 Countries by diabetes prevalence

RankCountry/TerritoryPrevalence (%)
1Pakistan30.8
2French Polynesia25.2
3Kuwait24.9
4New Caledonia23.4
5Northern Mariana Is.23.4
6Nauru23.4
7Marshall Islands23.0
8Guyana21.8
9Solomon Islands19.8
10Guam19.1
11Kiribati18.2
12American Samoa17.9
13Mauritius16.5
14Saint Kitts & Nevis16.1
15Vanuatu15.6
16Micronesia15.6
17Tonga15.0
18Barbados14.6
19Belize14.5
20Suriname13.8

(SourceS: International Diabetes Federation | Diabetes Atlas 11th Edition, 2025)

