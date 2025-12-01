China, India, Pakistan, US, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Philippines, Saudi Arabia: Top 20 diabetes 'hotspots'

Diabetes kills 1 person every 9 seconds: Countries with highest number of diabetics
The spike in healthcare cost of diabetes has hit $1 trillion across the world, the latest Diabetes Atlas estimate reported.
This poses a growing an multi-faceted challenge to multiple countries going forward.
The report, published in August 2025 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) stated that 589 million adults (20-79 years) are now living with diabetes globally — 1 in 9.
Of that number, 252 million cases are “undiagnosed”, with patients unknowingly facing high complication risks.
Projections show cases are set to rise by 853 million by 2050, of which 81% will be in low/middle-income countries (LMIC).
In 2024, diabetes caused 3.4 million deaths (1 every 9 seconds) and exceeded US$1 trillion in health spending, up 338% in 17 years, the report pointed out.
Urgent calls emphasise prevention, early detection amid LMIC burdens, according to the latest International Diabetes Federation (IDF) report, published in August 2025.
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by high blood glucose (sugar) levels, which result from the body's inability to produce or properly use the hormone insulin.
It is often considered a disease of "over-abundance" in the context of Type 2 diabetes, where lifestyle factors like obesity and over-nutrition are primary risk factors.
Following are the Top 20 countries in terms of diabetes cases:
|Rank
|Country
|Cases (millions)
|1
|China
|148
|2
|India
|101
|3
|Pakistan
|36
|4
|Indonesia
|21
|5
|United States
|20
|6
|Brazil
|20
|7
|Bangladesh
|14
|8
|Mexico
|14
|9
|Japan
|11
|10
|Egypt
|10
|11
|Germany
|9
|12
|Turkey
|8
|13
|Iran
|7
|14
|Thailand
|6
|15
|Philippines
|6
|16
|Russia
|6
|17
|Saudi Arabia
|5
|18
|Algeria
|5
|19
|South Africa
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|4
|Rank
|Country/Territory
|Prevalence (%)
|1
|Pakistan
|30.8
|2
|French Polynesia
|25.2
|3
|Kuwait
|24.9
|4
|New Caledonia
|23.4
|5
|Northern Mariana Is.
|23.4
|6
|Nauru
|23.4
|7
|Marshall Islands
|23.0
|8
|Guyana
|21.8
|9
|Solomon Islands
|19.8
|10
|Guam
|19.1
|11
|Kiribati
|18.2
|12
|American Samoa
|17.9
|13
|Mauritius
|16.5
|14
|Saint Kitts & Nevis
|16.1
|15
|Vanuatu
|15.6
|16
|Micronesia
|15.6
|17
|Tonga
|15.0
|18
|Barbados
|14.6
|19
|Belize
|14.5
|20
|Suriname
|13.8
(SourceS: International Diabetes Federation | Diabetes Atlas 11th Edition, 2025)
