Diabetes education equips patients with essential skills for effective self-management, helping to improve health outcomes and quality of life for those living with diabetes

Diabetes mellitus is a complex metabolic disorder marked by elevated blood glucose levels due to insufficient insulin production or the body’s inability to use insulin effectively. While managing diabetes might seem overwhelming, it can be controlled effectively through a combination of proper treatment and lifestyle modifications. Central to this approach is diabetes self-management education (DSME), which empowers patients with the tools they need for long-term control over their condition. By equipping patients to make informed decisions about their health, DSME is a cornerstone of diabetes management.

Zulekha Hospital Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Role of diabetes educators in diabetes management

A diabetes educator specializes in DSME, guiding individuals with diabetes and their families toward understanding and managing the condition with confidence. This support extends beyond simple instructions, aiming to build skills, motivation, and a lasting commitment to health.

At Zulekha Hospital, our diabetes educators provide specialized support and education for people managing various forms of diabetes, including:

* Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

* Prediabetes

* Gestational diabetes

* Diabetes associated with obesity and insulin resistance

With diabetes rising as a global epidemic, we are seeing an increase in chronic complications, including cardiovascular, kidney, and nerve issues. Our role as endocrinologists is to raise awareness and screen those at risk early. Through comprehensive care—including lifestyle modifications, education, and targeted assessments—we aim to prevent complications and manage diabetes effectively. - Dr. Fadhil Al Douri, Consultant Endocrinologist at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah

Our team integrates clinical care with personalized self-management education. This combined approach fosters both an understanding of diabetes and the skills required for daily management, motivating patients to:

1. Understand diabetes fundamentals: From screening procedures to treatment options, our educators ensure patients grasp the basics.

2. Adopt a healthy lifestyle: This includes creating diet plans, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, improving sleep patterns, and incorporating physical activity.

3. Use medications safely: Understanding medication routines, side effects, and the importance of adherence is a major focus.

4. Monitor blood glucose effectively: Patients learn how to use glucometers, interpret readings, and adjust their habits accordingly.

5. Manage blood sugar levels: Education covers strategies for handling both hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar).

6. Use advanced technologies: We guide patients on using Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices, such as the Freestyle Libre, and insulin pumps for a more controlled, precise management of blood glucose.

New medications have transformed type 2 diabetes treatment, offering benefits beyond blood sugar control. SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP1 receptor agonists not only aid glucose control but also support kidney, heart, and cardiovascular health. With appropriate lifestyle changes, some patients may even reverse their diabetes. Each case, however, requires a tailored approach with a doctor.

- Dr. Sandip Ghosh, Consultant Endocrinologist at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah

When to refer to a diabetes educator

Healthcare providers should consider referring patients to a diabetes educator when patients are:

* Newly diagnosed with diabetes

* Starting home blood glucose monitoring

* Beginning diabetes medications or insulin therapy

* Struggling to meet blood glucose targets or management goals

* Experiencing frequent or severe fluctuations in blood sugar

* Facing lifestyle or life-stage changes, like starting an exercise program or preparing for pregnancy

* Feeling burnt out or overwhelmed by managing their condition

Diabetes educators play an essential role in helping patients achieve optimal health outcomes through personalized support and guidance. Research consistently shows that the work of diabetes educators leads to significant improvements in patient outcomes, making DSME both effective and cost-efficient.