Will Hamas disarm? Who rules Gaza? Big questions remain after Gaza peace deal is signed

Historic commitment: The leaders hailed the implementation of the Trump Peace Agreement as a turning point ending more than two years of conflict and suffering in Gaza.

Support for Trump’s peace plan: They pledged to back efforts to secure “lasting peace, security, stability and opportunity” for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Mutual rights and dignity: The declaration stresses protection of fundamental human rights and dignity for all peoples of the region.

Dialogue over force: Future disputes, it says, must be resolved through diplomacy and negotiation rather than violence or prolonged conflict.

Respect for faith heritage: It acknowledges the deep spiritual significance of the region to Christianity, Islam and Judaism, pledging to protect all holy sites.

Combating extremism: The leaders vowed to dismantle radical ideologies, address conditions that breed extremism, and promote education, opportunity and mutual respect.

Regional cooperation: They agreed to strengthen bonds among nations to build stability and shared prosperity.

Equal opportunity: The statement calls for tolerance and economic opportunity for all, regardless of race, faith or ethnicity.