Abu Dhabi to host world's largest media and content event
In a world where media converges with technology, music meets artificial intelligence, and cinema intersects with data, Bridge Summit 2025 — the largest global event dedicated to media, content, and entertainment — emerges as a dynamic platform exploring the dimensions of content as an economic and cultural force reshaping humanity’s relationship with creativity and knowledge. The summit places creators at the heart of global development and cross-cultural dialogue.
Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8–10, the event is built around a central question: How can creative industries become the infrastructure of modern life and a dual driver of both economic and cultural growth?
To answer that, Bridge Summit 2025 will feature a robust programme welcoming 400 global speakers and 300 exhibitors, hosting 300 events, including 200 panel discussions and 50 interactive workshops. It offers participants a world-class stage for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.
The summit’s activities are organised across seven interconnected tracks, mapping the contemporary media ecosystem: Media, Content Economy, Art and Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Film. Collectively, these tracks form the intellectual foundation of the Summit’s mission — to chart the future of content as a driver of cultural and economic growth. They bring together creative industry leaders from around the world under one roof to accelerate the role of innovation, creativity, and technology in shaping the decade ahead.
Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice President of Bridge Summit, said: “Through Bridge Summit, we aim to create a global space where media and content transcend traditional boundaries to encompass all sectors defining today’s global content economy. These intersections generate new opportunities for growth, investment, and impact.”
He added: “At Bridge, our vision is to create value through cross-sector collaboration. Today, no field evolves in isolation — we live in an age where data meets imagination, technology meets art, and creativity meets economics. From this concept, Bridge Summit was born — to serve as the nexus connecting minds, talent, and investments across disciplines, building an integrated ecosystem that accelerates the growth of the media and content industries locally and globally.”
• Media: Reimagining the pulse of information — explores the evolution of journalism, news networks, and the economics of digital storytelling.
• Content Economy: Turning influence into industry — analyses how content creators are building sustainable enterprises and transforming content production into a globally structured economy.
• Art & Music: Where technology meets emotion — brings together artists, producers, and broadcasters to explore creativity at the intersection of innovation and expression.
• Gaming: The new social frontier — highlights metaverse design, e-sports, and the evolution of virtual social spaces.
• Technology: Empowering the future of creativity — centres on AI, automation, and interactive innovation as catalysts of creative evolution.
• Marketing: The science of influence — examines how storytelling, psychology, and data converge to shape engagement and impact.
• Film: The language of visual storytelling — celebrates the power of visual media, from cinema to AI-enhanced editing and streaming, emphasising its role in bridging cultures and emotions through imagery.
Bridge Summit 2025 is expected to attract over 60,000 participants across 1.65 million square feet, making it the largest event of its kind for global experts, decision-makers, and creators to explore the trends redefining the future of media, content, and entertainment in the coming decade.
Organised by the UAE’s National Media Office, Bridge Summit represents a global media ecosystem uniting industry leaders and visionaries to explore the future of media through innovation, collaboration, and cultural diversity. It delivers world-class events and resources designed to empower the next generation of media pioneers and creative leaders.
Registration for Bridge Summit 2025 is open now.
