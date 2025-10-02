Kantara Chapter 1 opens to triumphant early reviews and blockbuster advance sales: Rishab Shetty’s saga shines

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty's performance is being highlighted as career-defining
Dubai: The spiritual and cultural saga of Kantara Chapter 1, the highly anticipated prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 phenomenon, has officially rolled into UAE theaters today, October 2, 2025.
Coinciding with the festive holiday of Dussehra, the film has not only met the sky-high expectations of critics and fans but has also delivered a decisive blow at the box office, setting a commanding tone for the holiday season.
Early reviews emerging from first-day screenings are overwhelmingly positive, with the consensus branding the film a monumental cinematic achievement.
Critics are lauding director-actor Rishab Shetty for his nuanced return to the ancient Bhuta Kola tradition, with one review calling the film "a well-written legend" that dives deeper into the myth and mysticism established in the first installment.
Unlike its predecessor, which was praised for its raw, sensory experience, Chapter 1 is being celebrated for bringing a more complex, intricate narrative structure to the folklore.
Shetty's performance is being highlighted as career-defining, while actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the role of Kanakavathi, is receiving significant praise for her charming and impactful presence, solidifying her position as a rising star in the pan-Indian landscape.
The film's theatrical release was preceded by an impressive performance in advance ticket sales. Kantara Chapter 1 successfully sold over 4.75 lakh tickets, translating to an advance booking gross of ₹13.07 crore across all languages. This massive pre-release collection signals exceptional footfalls and positions the film as a clear frontrunner at the box office.
In a competitive market, Kantara Chapter 1 has significantly overshadowed rival releases. Trade reports indicate that the much-hyped Bollywood clash with a Varun Dhawan starrer hasn't really affected the South Indian film.
Adding to the film's pre-release buzz was the success of the music. Diljit Dosanjh's track, "Rebel," released a day before the film, is already topping charts, amplifying the pre-release fervor.
The industry has been quick to acknowledge the film's immediate impact. Notable figures, including actor Varun Dhawan, have publicly recognized the Kantara phenomenon, with Dhawan referring to the prequel as "a very big film."
With opening day predictions currently ranging from ₹70–75 crore, the film is poised for one of the largest first-day collections of the year. Beyond the numbers, audiences are calling the theatrical viewing a "spiritual" experience, suggesting the prequel is more than just a sequel—it is a large-scale, culturally rooted cinematic movement.
Kantara Chapter 1 is confirmed to be bigger, bolder, and more intense, marking not just a continuation of Rishab Shetty's vision, but the expansion of a distinctive cinematic universe steeped in ancient folklore and soul. The initial response confirms that the saga of Daiva has firmly reclaimed its cultural and commercial dominance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox