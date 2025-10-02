GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kantara Chapter 1 opens to triumphant early reviews and blockbuster advance sales: Rishab Shetty’s saga shines

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty's performance is being highlighted as career-defining

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Kantara: Chapter 1
Kantara: Chapter 1

Dubai: The spiritual and cultural saga of Kantara Chapter 1, the highly anticipated prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 phenomenon, has officially rolled into UAE theaters today, October 2, 2025.

Coinciding with the festive holiday of Dussehra, the film has not only met the sky-high expectations of critics and fans but has also delivered a decisive blow at the box office, setting a commanding tone for the holiday season.

Critical Acclaim for Deepened Mythology

Early reviews emerging from first-day screenings are overwhelmingly positive, with the consensus branding the film a monumental cinematic achievement.

Critics are lauding director-actor Rishab Shetty for his nuanced return to the ancient Bhuta Kola tradition, with one review calling the film "a well-written legend" that dives deeper into the myth and mysticism established in the first installment.

Unlike its predecessor, which was praised for its raw, sensory experience, Chapter 1 is being celebrated for bringing a more complex, intricate narrative structure to the folklore.

Shetty's performance is being highlighted as career-defining, while actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the role of Kanakavathi, is receiving significant praise for her charming and impactful presence, solidifying her position as a rising star in the pan-Indian landscape.

Record-Shattering Advance Bookings

The film's theatrical release was preceded by an impressive performance in advance ticket sales. Kantara Chapter 1 successfully sold over 4.75 lakh tickets, translating to an advance booking gross of ₹13.07 crore across all languages. This massive pre-release collection signals exceptional footfalls and positions the film as a clear frontrunner at the box office.

In a competitive market, Kantara Chapter 1 has significantly overshadowed rival releases. Trade reports indicate that the much-hyped Bollywood clash with a Varun Dhawan starrer hasn't really affected the South Indian film.

Adding to the film's pre-release buzz was the success of the music. Diljit Dosanjh's track, "Rebel," released a day before the film, is already topping charts, amplifying the pre-release fervor.

Industry takes notice

The industry has been quick to acknowledge the film's immediate impact. Notable figures, including actor Varun Dhawan, have publicly recognized the Kantara phenomenon, with Dhawan referring to the prequel as "a very big film."

With opening day predictions currently ranging from ₹70–75 crore, the film is poised for one of the largest first-day collections of the year. Beyond the numbers, audiences are calling the theatrical viewing a "spiritual" experience, suggesting the prequel is more than just a sequel—it is a large-scale, culturally rooted cinematic movement.

Kantara Chapter 1 is confirmed to be bigger, bolder, and more intense, marking not just a continuation of Rishab Shetty's vision, but the expansion of a distinctive cinematic universe steeped in ancient folklore and soul. The initial response confirms that the saga of Daiva has firmly reclaimed its cultural and commercial dominance.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ motion poster

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan talk love, messy break-ups

5m read
Shocked by the fan page's moral policing campaign, says Rishab Shetty

Kantara 2 controversy: Why Rishab Shetty is furious

3m read
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rs 1000 crore hit, say fans

Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rs 1000 crore hit, say fans

1m read
Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in 'Lokah Chapter One Chandra'

Why Dulquer Salmaan had zero faith in Lokah

2m read