Dubai: Hollywood actress Julia Fox has never been one to shy away from messy, complex characters — and her latest turn as Elsie White in Him (out in UAE cinemas this Friday) might just be her most deliciously wicked yet.

“She knows the game is rigged, but she’s playing to win anyway. She’s setting herself up for life. If this man wakes up one day and leaves her, she’s still got her empire. That’s what I loved — she’s not a trophy, she’s a strategist.”

With Him, Fox joins Peele’s canon of unsettling, socially conscious horror. But for her, it was also a chance to embody a woman who knows exactly what she wants — even if her methods are morally questionable.

“I grew up in America with its sports culture, and you always see these big public relationships — the wives, the girlfriends, the spectacle,” she said. “This film touches on that, but it’s really universal. It’s about striving to be the greatest, making choices that chip away at your soul, and then realising maybe it wasn’t all it cracked up to be.”

“But honestly, in real life, I’d probably be friends with her. I love characters who are deeply flawed, because that feels real. Too often in movies, we see this idealised world that doesn’t exist. HIM shows the ugly truths — and that’s what makes it powerful.”

