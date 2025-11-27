TCL showcases high-efficiency, IoT-enabled and durable climate solutions at The Big 5 Dubai 2025

Christina Choi, Director of Air-con Product Operation Department of TCL MEABG, said, “As construction in the Middle East continues to scale at an unprecedented pace, there is a clear shift toward technologies that strengthen long-term sustainability. The region is now prioritising high-efficiency cooling and heating systems that reduce energy demand without compromising performance. This transition reflects a broader understanding that smarter climate solutions are no longer optional—they are essential to building cities that can thrive in the decades ahead.”