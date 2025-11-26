Sahil Sajan leading Milano’s legacy forward at Big 5 Global 2025

Dubai exhibition spotlights Milano’s journey from regional to global brand
Dubai: Milano by Danube marked another milestone at Big 5 Global 2025, continuing a remarkable 25-year tradition of participation at the region’s largest construction exhibition. This year also highlights the leadership journey of Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano, who has been actively representing the brand for the past four years, carrying forward the legacy into a new era of global ambition.
Sahil first began attending Big 5 while still in college, developing firsthand exposure to the industry and shaping his understanding of product innovation, partnerships, and market dynamics. Today, he stands at the forefront, leading Milano’s next chapter with a bold vision to expand the brand beyond regional borders and establish Milano as a globally recognised name in sanitary ware and water heating solutions.
“Big 5 has been a defining part of Milano’s journey for over 25 years,” said Sahil Sajan. “For me personally, it’s been a platform where I learned, grew, and understood the pulse of the industry. Today, I’m proud to take this legacy forward and lead Milano with a vision to take the brand global.”
Under Sahil’s leadership, Milano showcased its latest portfolio of advanced sanitary ware, electrical, hardware and energy-efficient water heating systems, reflecting the brand’s commitment to engineering excellence, contemporary design, and sustainability. Live demonstrations at the booth allow visitors to experience performance and functionality firsthand, reinforcing Milano’s reputation for reliability and innovation.
“Our goal is simple i.e. to create products that make a real difference and to build partnerships that last,” added Sahil Sajan. “Big 5 brings together leaders and innovators from around the world, and it’s the perfect place to shape the future. We’re here to connect, collaborate, and unlock new international opportunities for Milano.”
Big 5 Global remains a premier platform connecting global leaders from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, offering extraordinary scope for innovation, networking, and growth. Milano’s long-standing participation continues to strengthen its market presence and industry influence.
With the foundation built over 25 years and the next generation now steering the brand forward, Milano is ready to accelerate its global journey and redefine industry standards.
Carrying forward his father’s legacy, Sahil Sajan envisions taking Milano worldwide: “My father made this brand popular in the Middle East and Africa, and I want to make it known across the world. My vision is to see Milano in every country.”
Milano welcomes visitors from 24th–27th November to explore its innovations, experience live demonstrations, and connect with Sahil Sajan and the Milano team.
