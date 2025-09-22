Kantara Chapter 1 trailer out: Chills guaranteed in Rishab Shetty's prequel, fans predict Rs 1000 crore hit

Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 will release on October 2
Just when you thought the legend of Kantara couldn’t get any better, Rishab Shetty has gone and dropped the trailer for Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1, and fans are excited. The prequel to his 2022 hit digs deeper into the folklore that had everyone talking, and yes—Shetty is back, not just starring but directing, warrior vibes fully activated.
The trailer opens with young Shiva wondering why his father vanished mid Daiva Kola/Bhuta Kola ritual, and soon we’re swept into a tale of ancestors taking a stand against oppression with a little divine intervention. Gulshan Devaiah makes a menacing prince, while Rukmini Vasanth’s princess throws romance into the rebellion, shaking up the carefully crafted hierarchy. The trailer ends with Rishab seemingly possessed by the Daiva Kola for the first time—chills guaranteed.
Fans are obsessed. Comments ranged from “Amazing trailer” to “Goosebumps!” and even predictions of Rs 1000 crore box office glory. Some are already crowning it an Oscar-worthy follow-up.
Set to release worldwide on October 2, Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 will hit Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English screens. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, with B Ajaneesh Loknath returning for the score, this prequel promises all the folklore, all the drama, and all the epic action that made the first film a phenomenon.
