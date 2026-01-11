Kerala rape case: Who is Rahul Mamkootathil, and what led to his midnight arrest?

First case: Registered by Nemom police, involving allegations of rape and forcible termination of pregnancy. A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Second case: Registered by the Crime Branch, filed by a 23-year-old woman who alleged Mamkootathil raped her in 2023 after promising marriage. She claimed he lured her via social media, took her to a secluded homestay during a vacation, and assaulted her. Mamkootathil reportedly absconded for some time before securing protection from arrest.