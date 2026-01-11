Kerala rape case: Who is Rahul Mamkootathil, and what led to his midnight arrest?

Protests erupt as Kerala MLA arrested over third rape complaint
Thiruvananthapuram: Protests broke out across Kerala on Sunday after Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested in connection with a rape case.
Activists from youth organisations staged demonstrations outside the Pathanamthitta district general hospital during his mandatory medical examination, surrounding the police vehicle, raising slogans, and accusing him of enjoying political protection despite facing serious criminal allegations.
The arrest and street protests have escalated political tensions, intensifying calls for accountability and an impartial investigation.
Rahul Mamkootathil, 36, represents the Palakkad Assembly constituency and won the November 2024 by-election with a record margin of 18,724 votes. A former Youth Congress Kerala state president, he was once regarded as a rising Congress leader.
His political career, however, has been marred by multiple criminal allegations, including sexual misconduct and financial exploitation.
He was suspended by the Congress in August 2025 following sexual assault complaints and expelled from primary membership in December 2025 after developments in the first rape case.
Mamkootathil was taken into custody early Sunday in connection with a third rape complaint, marking a major escalation in his legal troubles. The State Crime Branch arrested him around 12:30 am (Local time) from a hotel in Palakkad after a fresh complaint was received via email and forwarded by the Chief Minister’s Office.
To prevent a repeat of earlier setbacks, a special Crime Branch team conducted a discreet midnight operation. The complainant’s statement was first recorded via video conferencing, followed by a written complaint.
Mamkootathil’s movements were closely monitored, and police coordinated with hotel staff before taking him into custody.
According to the remand report, Mamkootathil allegedly contacted the complainant via social media, gained her trust by expressing interest in marriage, and invited her to a hotel in Thiruvalla on 8 April 2024 under the pretext of a private discussion.
Investigators said he arrived shortly after she booked the room, forcibly assaulted her multiple times, caused injuries, and allegedly impregnated her.
The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) stated that Mamkootathil allegedly exploited several women, including homemakers and unmarried women.
The report warned that, as a sitting MLA, he could threaten survivors, influence witnesses, or tamper with evidence.
Investigators also cited sustained cyber harassment of complainants in earlier cases and alleged attempts to pressure them into withdrawing complaints. The SIT said a separate plea seeking police custody would be filed.
First case: Registered by Nemom police, involving allegations of rape and forcible termination of pregnancy. A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram rejected his anticipatory bail plea.
Second case: Registered by the Crime Branch, filed by a 23-year-old woman who alleged Mamkootathil raped her in 2023 after promising marriage. She claimed he lured her via social media, took her to a secluded homestay during a vacation, and assaulted her. Mamkootathil reportedly absconded for some time before securing protection from arrest.
In the latest complaint, the woman alleged rape, severe sexual assault, and being forced to undergo an abortion. She also accused Mamkootathil of financial exploitation, claiming he pressured her to purchase a flat in Palakkad and repeatedly coerced her financially.
With this case, the total number of criminal cases against him has risen to three.
Mamkootathil was taken to the Crime Branch AR Camp in Pathanamthitta, where his arrest was formally recorded. He is expected to be produced before the Thiruvalla Magistrate Court, with investigators likely to seek custodial interrogation to examine electronic and financial evidence.
Authorities have assured that law and order will be maintained and the investigation will proceed without political interference, even as protests and political pressure continue to mount.
August 2025 – Mamkootathil resigned as Kerala Youth Congress president on August 21, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including complaints from women and actor Rini Ann George. On August 25, the Congress suspended him from primary membership amid accusations of serial sexual misconduct, stalking, and predation.
November 2025 – On November 27, a rape case was registered after a woman complained to the Kerala Chief Minister, alleging rape and coercion to terminate a pregnancy. Mamkootathil denied the allegations.
December 2025 – A second rape case was filed onDecember 3 by a 23-year-old woman alleging assault at a homestay after promises of marriage. Between December 5–6, Mamkootathil approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail; interim protection from arrest was granted in the first case.
On December 10, a sessions court granted anticipatory bail in the second case, imposing conditions on his conduct. On December 18, the High Court extended interim protection until January 7, 2026.
January 2026
January 3: The survivor’s husband publicly demanded action, alleging police inaction.
January 5: A fresh complaint was filed against activist Rahul Easwar for violating bail conditions in the first case.
January 7: Kerala High Court adjourned Mamkootathil’s pre-arrest bail hearing to 21 January and extended interim protection until then.
January 10: Mamkootathil was arrested by the Crime Branch from a hotel in Palakkad in connection with the third rape complaint, facing charges including rape, coerced abortion, financial extortion, cheating, confidence trickery, illegal detention, and obtaining sexual consent by deceit.
January 11: A magistrate in Pathanamthitta remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days at Mavelikkara sub-jail.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox