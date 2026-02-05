Feb 5 football royalty: Ronaldo, Neymar, Maldini and other legends born today

The day belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo. The five time Ballon dOr winner remains one of football’s most prolific goalscorers and fiercest competitors. Currently at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo continues to make headlines both on and off the pitch. His legacy as one of the greatest forwards of all time is already cemented, with 961 career goals and countless records to his name. He will be aiming to win the World Cup this time. However, he is currently involved in a controversy, with reports claiming he is protesting against the PIF over the lack of support for Al Nassr.