Feb 5 football royalty: Ronaldo, Neymar, Maldini and other legends born today

If you are born on February 5, you definitely have bragging rights
Today marks the 41st birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's greatest players. But the Portuguese superstar isn't alone in celebrating today. February 5th is a banner day for football, with some of the sport's most iconic figures sharing the same birthdate, past and present. If you are born on February 5, you definitely have bragging rights.
From legendary managers and defenders to prolific strikers, here's a look at the football world's birthday club on this special day. We also pay tribute to those no longer with us, including the late Sven-Göran Eriksson.
Born: February 5, 1985 | Age: 41
The day belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo. The five time Ballon dOr winner remains one of football’s most prolific goalscorers and fiercest competitors. Currently at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo continues to make headlines both on and off the pitch. His legacy as one of the greatest forwards of all time is already cemented, with 961 career goals and countless records to his name. He will be aiming to win the World Cup this time.
Born: February 5, 1992 | Age: 34
The Brazilian winger and playmaker, best known for his spells at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Al-Hilal, shares birthday today with Ronaldo. Neymar's flair, dribbling ability, and creative prowess have made him one of the most entertaining players to watch in modern football. His career has been marked by both spectacular performances and controversy, but his talent remains undeniable. He is currently playing for his boy-hood club Santos in Brazil.
Born: February 5, 1984 | Age: 42
The Argentine striker, known for his relentless work ethic and passion on the field, made his mark at Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus. Tevez was instrumental in Manchester City’s first Premier League title in 2012 and remains a beloved figure in English football for his grit and determination. He will always be remembered for his infamous move from Manchester United to Manchester City.
Born: February 5, 1965 | Age: 61
One of Romania's greatest footballers, Hagi became an international icon during his time at Real Madrid and Barcelona in the late 1980s and 1990s. His exceptional technical ability and leadership on the pitch earned him the nickname "The Maradona of the Carpathians." Post-retirement, Hagi has been deeply involved in Romanian football management and development.
Born: February 5, 1995 | Age: 31
The Belgian winger showed tremendous promise as a young Manchester United talent before moving to other clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad. His career trajectory illustrates the unpredictable nature of modern football, with potential not always translating to sustained success at the highest level.
Born: February 5, 1948 | Died: August 26, 2024 (Age 76)
The legendary Swedish manager, best known for leading England to the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals, enjoyed a remarkable career managing top clubs across Europe and Asia. Eriksson's sophistication and tactical acumen made him one of the most respected coaches of his generation. He passed away in August 2024, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy that continues to inspire football managers worldwide.
Born: February 5, 1975 | Age: 51
The former Dutch left-back, known for his versatility and composure on the ball, played for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Rangers during an impressive career. Van Bronckhorst has since transitioned into management, most notably as manager of Rangers FC in Scotland, where he led the club to the 2022 UEFA Europa League final.
Born: February 5, 1992 | Age: 34
The Dutch center-back, who plays for Inter Milan and the Netherlands national team, has established himself as one of Europe's most reliable defensive players. De Vrij's calm demeanor, distribution, and positioning make him a vital component of Inter's squad, with multiple Serie A titles to his name.
Born: February 5, 1954 | Age: 72
The Italian footballer and manager, part of the legendary Maldini family legacy, enjoyed an incredible playing career before transitioning into management, is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, and is also a true style icon.
Born: February 5, 1986 | Age: 40
The Croatian defender spent much of his career in Europe's top leagues, including spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Roma. Corluka was a mainstay of the Croatian national team during its rise to prominence, playing a key role in their defensive setup over more than a decade of international football.
Born: February 5, 1974 | Age: 52
The Swedish midfielder enjoyed a successful career at Parma and AC Milan during the 1990s, winning the Coppa Italia and representing Sweden with distinction. Blomqvist was known for his technical ability and vision in midfield, contributing to some of Serie A's most memorable moments.
