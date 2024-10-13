CAIRO: A locomotive crashed into the tail of the Cairo-bound passenger train on Sunday in southern Egypt, killing at least two people and injuring 21, authorities said. It is the second train crash in a month in the North African country, reports said.

The collision occurred in the province of Minya, 270 kilometers (about 168 miles) south of Cairo, and two railway carriages fell into an adjacent watercourse. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Footage aired by local media showed the two carriages partially submerged in the watercourse.

Along with the fatality, the Health Ministry said in a statement at least 21 people were taken to hospitals, of which 19 were later discharged after receiving treatment, AP reported.

Train derailments and crashes are common in Egypt, where an aging railway system has also been plagued by mismanagement. In September, two passenger trains collided in a Nile Delta city, killing at least three people.