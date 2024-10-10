Tributes

On Thursday (October 10, 2024), the Philippine Nurses Association posted on their Facebook page: “Rest in paradise with eternal love our fellow nurse Reyna Jane and may your soul live on in the people you touched. May you find peace and joy in the presence of the Lord.”

The post added: “To the family of Reyna Jane, our hearts go out to you during this time of sorrow. Thank you very much to the Department of Migrant Workers Abu Dhabi and Philippine Embassy Abu Dhabi.”

Kris Saldivar Lasquite Lauang, a relative of Donelo, also wrote: “Rest in peace to our relative, Reyna Jane Lucero Donelo, a nurse who died in Abu Dhabi, as your soul soars to heaven. You are now safe in the arms of Our Lord. Whatever happened, may the truth be revealed and justice granted in your honour.

"To your husband Kenneth Paul Ramel Ancheta and your two children, to Auntie Vangie A Gie Lucero, Uncle Dong, and your sibling Davy, we extend our deepest condolences and grieve with them. We are here, praying fervently for their strength, peace, and the courage to face this unimaginable loss. Your light will never fade, and your memory will forever remain in our hearts.”

Moved to the UAE

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed Reyna Jane's death and stated that they have been in contact with her family.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is handling the case, as confirmed by Filipino diplomats in the UAE.

The 32-year-old nurse had flown to the UAE last August and had recently started working at Al Raiaa Home Health Care.

She completed her shift on Saturday, but that was the last time her colleagues heard from her. She was scheduled to work on Sunday.

When colleagues tried to reach her, there was no response. After contacting her accommodation and friends, the company’s human resource office couldn't locate her.

By Monday, the company was informed of her death, the company’s HR officer told local media, adding that the paperwork has already been processed.

The nurse’s company is reportedly arranging for the Filipina’s husband, currently in Nueva Vizcaya, to travel to the UAE next week.

Novo Vizcayano

Netizen Prince Rener Velasco Pera also wrote: “It is with profound sorrow and much love that we mourn the death of my ading (younger sibling) and former student Reyna Jane Lucero Donelo-Ancheta which happened in Abu Dhabi. She is a Novo Vizcayano Nurse who just went back abroad after giving birth to work in a home care."