Earthquake felt across parts of Lebanon late at night

Preliminary data indicated that the epicentre was located in the Mediterranean Sea

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Earthquake felt across parts of Lebanon late at night
Dubai: A light earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 was felt across several parts of Lebanon late on Saturday night, causing no reported damage or injuries.

The tremor struck at approximately 11:51 pm local time, according to initial seismic readings. Residents in Beirut and surrounding regions reported feeling the ground shake for a few seconds, with some describing mild vibrations in homes and buildings.

Preliminary data indicated that the epicentre was located in the Mediterranean Sea, about 40 kilometres off the coast of Beirut. 

Seismologists noted that shallow offshore earthquakes of this magnitude are not uncommon in the eastern Mediterranean and are typically felt on land without causing significant impact.

Huda Ata
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
