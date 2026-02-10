Mohamed Salah suffers family loss days after Liverpool defeat

Egyptian star in mourning after death of beloved grandfather, may miss Sunderland clash
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's star forward and captain of the Egyptian national team, is mourning the death of his maternal grandfather, Haj Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al-Bambi, who passed away in Nagrig, a village in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt.
The funeral took place Monday following prayers at the Musa al-Kabir Mosque in Nagrig, with burial in the family cemetery attended by villagers and relatives. Al-Bambi was the father of Abdel Aziz al-Bambi, Salah's maternal uncle, and served as chairman of the Mohamed Salah Youth Center, the football academy Salah established in his hometown in early 2025.
The news comes shortly after Liverpool's disappointing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. Salah's sister, Rabab, announced the loss through social media, writing: "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. My esteemed and beloved grandfather has passed away. May Allah grant him mercy, forgive him, and shelter him in His Kingdom."
The Egyptian Football Association released a statement expressing condolences. "Engineer Hani Abu Rida, President of the Egyptian Football Association, and all members extend their sincere sympathy to Mohamed Salah on the death of his maternal grandfather. We pray to God to have mercy on him and inspire his family with patience and solace," the statement read.
While no official confirmation has been made, Salah may miss Liverpool's midweek fixture against Sunderland on Wednesday to attend services and be with his grieving family. This follows a similar situation in January when teammate Ibrahima Konate received compassionate leave following his father's death, during which Liverpool respectfully supported him through his bereavement.
Al-Bambi was reportedly close to his grandson and this is a huge loss to the Egyptian superstar.