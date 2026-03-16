GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Golf in UAE

Watch: Is this the coolest job in golf?

Perched more than 125 feet in the air, the cameraman has the best view

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Watch: Is this the coolest job in golf?
Supplied

Dubai: Some jobs feel like a dream — taking you to incredible heights, sometimes quite literally.

But this role on a golf course isn’t for everyone. It takes courage and determination to work in a tiny space, no bigger than a phone booth, suspended 125 feet above the ground.

So, could this be the coolest job on a golf course? It certainly seems like it.

Perched atop a crane high in the air, the cameraman has nothing above him but the open sky. From that vantage point, he gets one of the best views of the entire course, tracking golf balls as they soar across the fairways.

However, the job comes with its challenges. Sitting alone for nearly 8 to 12 hours a day can be tough.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

One of the veterans of the role, John Boeddeker, who has been doing this for more than three decades, once shared his thoughts about the experience:

“You ask me if I sometimes am thankful for the job, and it’s not sometimes — it’s pretty much every single time I go up,” Boeddeker told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “You get up there and see the colours, the people, and the movement — it’s just awesome.

“I’m in my own little world,” he added. “It’s peaceful. And I don’t have anybody asking me where Tiger Woods is.”

Boeddeker has captured many of these breathtaking perspectives in a colourful 40-page photo book titled ‘My Office Window’.

The book features a striking wide-angle cover image of him towering above the Stadium Course and includes aerial shots of some of golf’s most iconic venues during tournament play — such as TPC Sawgrass during The Players, Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Pinehurst No. 2 during the US Open, among others.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Golf Courses

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fraudsters lure victims with promises of quick online earnings.

Fake part-time job offers target UAE residents

1m read
Abu Dhabi to host the first-ever Open Masters Games

Abu Dhabi to host the first-ever Open Masters Games

4m read
Brighton College Dubai holds Junior Open

Brighton College Dubai holds Junior Open

2m read
Justin Rose, of England, holds the winner's trophy at the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Justin Rose enters record book, soars to World No 3

2m read