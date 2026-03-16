Watch: Is this the coolest job in golf?

Perched more than 125 feet in the air, the cameraman has the best view
Dubai: Some jobs feel like a dream — taking you to incredible heights, sometimes quite literally.
But this role on a golf course isn’t for everyone. It takes courage and determination to work in a tiny space, no bigger than a phone booth, suspended 125 feet above the ground.
So, could this be the coolest job on a golf course? It certainly seems like it.
Perched atop a crane high in the air, the cameraman has nothing above him but the open sky. From that vantage point, he gets one of the best views of the entire course, tracking golf balls as they soar across the fairways.
However, the job comes with its challenges. Sitting alone for nearly 8 to 12 hours a day can be tough.
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One of the veterans of the role, John Boeddeker, who has been doing this for more than three decades, once shared his thoughts about the experience:
“You ask me if I sometimes am thankful for the job, and it’s not sometimes — it’s pretty much every single time I go up,” Boeddeker told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “You get up there and see the colours, the people, and the movement — it’s just awesome.
“I’m in my own little world,” he added. “It’s peaceful. And I don’t have anybody asking me where Tiger Woods is.”
Boeddeker has captured many of these breathtaking perspectives in a colourful 40-page photo book titled ‘My Office Window’.
The book features a striking wide-angle cover image of him towering above the Stadium Course and includes aerial shots of some of golf’s most iconic venues during tournament play — such as TPC Sawgrass during The Players, Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Pinehurst No. 2 during the US Open, among others.