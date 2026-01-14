‘I was scared’: Andre Agassi on playing tennis atop Burj Al Arab – the world’s highest court

American legend on epic match against Federer on world’s highest tennis court
More than two decades on, tennis legend Andre Agassi still vividly remembers his first visit to Dubai – a moment so striking that his heart still skips a beat.
Agassi was recalling February 22, 2005, when he took part in one of the most iconic sporting spectacles ever staged in the emirate: an exhibition tennis match against Roger Federer on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab, more than 200 metres above sea level – the highest altitude tennis court.
For many teenagers in Dubai who were not yet born at the time, the match remains the stuff of legend. The circular helipad was transformed into a green tennis court, creating a surreal setting that captured global attention.
Speaking during a candid chat at the two-day Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2026, the 55-year-old American admitted the experience was as nerve-racking as it was unforgettable.
“I’ve loved coming to Dubai for many years and still do, but my first trip here, I had the privilege and, the dare, to be allowed to play tennis – the top two tennis players in the world at the time, Roger Federer and myself,” the eight-time Grand Slam champion said.
What was conceived as a promotional event for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship went on to become one of the most viral sporting moments of its era. The spectacular shoot was organised by Dubai Duty Free, the ATP and the Jumeirah Group.
“They built a tennis court on the helipad on top of the hotel, and today when I was welcomed so kindly, they put me in a room that allowed me to see where I first stayed when I came to Dubai, and I looked up to this helipad and remembered how scared I was,” he said, recalling how the exhibition match and shoot had to be cancelled on the first day due to strong winds.
“The second day we managed to get up there, we managed to play tennis back and forth. I've spent my whole life playing tennis, standing on the baseline, not giving up any space, and I can assure you, up that high, the baseline was never more important to me, because I knew if I was standing on that baseline, I was not falling over the side,” Agassi said.
Reflecting on the moment’s lasting impact, he added: “So, it's a very amazing experience not too many people get to have. It was a great marketing tool for sports in Dubai, which at the time, tennis was a big advancement to be here. I think it's one of those epic moments that we all reflect upon.”
