In 2025, women accounted for 32 per cent of all recruitments. It added that 69 per cent of its management committees include at least four women, with a target of 75 per cent in 2026.

Around 40 per cent of new hires in 2026 will go into engineering roles, including software, systems engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data. A further 25 per cent will be recruited into industrial positions such as technicians, operators and engineers.

Thales said it received 1.4 million applications worldwide in 2025, up from one million CVs in 2024. The recruitment advisory Universum’s ranking also placed Thales first among the most attractive employers for engineering school students in France.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.