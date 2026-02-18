GOLD/FOREX
Aviation

New UAE jobs: France's Thales to hire 9,000 in 2026, 60 vacancies in the UAE

Defense and aerospace giant has planned 150 new roles across Middle East, Africa

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
HeliMission demonstrator by Thales.
Thales

Dubai: French defence and aerospace giant Thales plans to recruit more than 9,000 new employees worldwide in 2026 — including 60 roles in the UAE and 30 in Saudi Arabia.

The global hiring drive follows the recruitment of 8,800 employees in 2025, exceeding the company’s original target of 8,000 new hires.

In total, 150 jobs are planned across the Middle East and Africa next year. The company is also recruiting 450 workers in India.

Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, said, “Together, we are shaping the future by inspiring an increasing number of young people, especially young women, to pursue careers in science and technology.”

Thales employs more than 83,000 people in 68 countries and generated €20.6 billion in sales in 2024. The company said strengthening diversity remains a priority.

In 2025, women accounted for 32 per cent of all recruitments. It added that 69 per cent of its management committees include at least four women, with a target of 75 per cent in 2026.

Thales also reported an employment rate of over 7 per cent for people with disabilities in France in 2025.

Strong demand for jobs

Thales said it received 1.4 million applications worldwide in 2025, up from one million CVs in 2024. The recruitment advisory Universum’s ranking also placed Thales first among the most attractive employers for engineering school students in France.

Around 40 per cent of new hires in 2026 will go into engineering roles, including software, systems engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data. A further 25 per cent will be recruited into industrial positions such as technicians, operators and engineers.

In France alone, the company plans to hire 3,300 people across several regions.

Thales has maintained a presence in the UAE for over 50 years, employing more than 500 people across three main offices.

Thales operates entities like Thales Emarat Technologies (TET), which focuses on defence and aerospace capabilities.  

Thales' key products include avionics, flight decks, and in-flight entertainment systems for aviation, along with radars, missiles (Starstreak, Crotale), armoured vehicles (Bushmaster, Hawkei), and unmanned drones (Watchkeeper) for defence. 

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
UAE AirportsUAE jobs

