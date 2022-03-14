Dubai: The aviation industry focused Sanad has struck an alliance with France’s Thales to look at collab-oration in industrial services for airport security, air traffic and avionics. Sanad is a full-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co..
As part of the agreement, the two entities will work together on regional and international pro-jects, wherein Sanad would lead on providing industrial systems, while Thales will handle the de-sign and build.
“This partnership with Thales reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted global hub for the in-dustrial services, as it expands the range of services provided by the national aerospace sector,” said Mansoor Janahi, Group CEO of Sanad. “Through this new agreement, Sanad seeks to build national competencies and excellence in these sectors, localising the most advanced tech-nologies and promoting the transfer of knowledge through partnerships with major international companies leading in these sectors. This partnership also confirms Sanad’s ability to implement its new strategy through this new partnership with Thales coupled with its distinguished engineer-ing and leasing history spanning more than 30 years.”
Recently, Sanad ventured into a new industrial services strategy, which focuses on expanding its business beyond the aerospace sector.
Sanad, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a Memo-randum of Understanding (MoU) with Thales to explore areas of collaboration in the fast-developing domains of industrial services for airport security, air traffic and avionics systems.
“The aviation sector has fostered endless debates over the last few years, whether it is in rela-tion to future traffic flows or the resilience and adaptability of the sector,” said Bernard Roux, CEO of Thales in UAE. “Our skies are undergoing a significant transformation. As we look to build a future that we can all trust, it is innovation and knowledge exchange that play a vital role in promoting sustainable growth and creating industries with a competitive advantage at a global stage.”